Will President Trump be the third American politician to be assassinated because he wanted to audit the Federal Reserve? Our “Get Real” host, George Caylor, explains recent history.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said “We are going to fight Trump in congress, we are going to fight Trump in the courts and we are going to fight Trump in the streets,” paraphrased by Steve. Diane keeps waiting for the other shoe to drop: when will the Democrats’ nationwide riots begin?

This is Day 54 of Trump 47’s Repair, Restore & Rebuild Project and the Democrats HATE that! They hate that the Trump Team may be able to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. The fewer wars and military activities, the less grift they will receive from the military-industrial complex.

Democrats hate that the Trump Team stopped the government shut down they wanted. They hate that the Trump Team is, before our very eyes, greatly diminishing waste, fraud, abuse and grift of OUR tax dollars. They hate that inflation is already going down.

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor and History Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on March 12th. I joined them from our home in Oysterville, WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

In this podcast, Diane explains why there are only Democrat judges in California, Oregon and Washington. The last Republican judge in Oregon winds up on Trump’s Team: