In my opinion, Judge Vance D. Day can call his appointment as the Senior Counsel to Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove within the US Department of Justice an “up yours” to the Oregon Marxists who chased this Christian off the bench in 2018. Read my article below to learn what corrupt prosecutors did to him.

Former Marion County Judge Vance D. Day confirmed his new position in an email to the Oregon Journalism Project: “I was appointed to serve as Senior Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General,“ Day wrote. ”Emil Bove is currently the Acting Deputy Attorney General."

SWEET REVENGE?

As a faithful Christian, I know Judge Day would not view his appointment to the Trump 47 Team as “sweet revenge” against the cesspool that is Oregon’s prosecutor community. I watched a lengthy interview with Day which he gave five years ago and noticed that he holds no animosity against those who persecuted him and chased him not only off the bench, but out of Oregon (to Colorado-he returned several years later).

Day, a one-time trial lawyer, chaired the Oregon Republican Party from 2005 to 2009. The Democrat/Progressives power elite were itching to get Judge Day off the bench the minute he was appointed by Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber in 2011. Since Judge Day was both a Christian and the former chair of the Oregon GOP, yours truly was shocked that Democrat Kitzhaber appointed him to the bench. (At that time, I was practicing law in a suburb of Portland, a Blue city in a Blue state.) Very popular in his county, Day was soon elected by the citizens of Marion County for a full term. The state capitol, Salem, is situated in Marion County and is crawling with Woke Democrats and Liberal Bullies.

Democrat activists at the Marion County District Attorney’s Office watched Judge Day like a hawk. They were hoping to discover charges, any charge, to get this Christian and Republican off the bench. They eventually drummed up a flimsy gun charge (regarding Day’s adult son’s legal ownership of a firearm) based upon the word of ONE MAN who suffered from brain damage & alcoholism. One witness and no evidence whatsoever! As the jury was being selected, these corrupt prosecutors dismissed the case: They had accomplished their goal of getting Day off the bench and they knew the jury would acquit him.

Judge Day began his work at AG Pam Bondi’s DOJ on February 18th.“I am deep into the onboarding process,” Day wrote to Oregon Public Broadcasting. As for what his daily duties will entail, he stated: “I will receive my assignments soon, but not much to add at this point.”

This is both an “up yours” to the corrupt political and legal establishment in Oregon, and a “naw naw, na naw naw” to them. Congratulations to Judge Day!