This week’s podcast was perfectly timed. We taped the day after Trump’s electrifying speech before a Joint Session of the House and Senate. George started by asking me a question: “What was your favorite part of President Trump’s speech?” Paraphrasing my answer: “When Trump read off the numbers of Americans in the Social Security database that were too old to still be alive. The oldest person was over 300 years old. Of course, the concern is, how many grifters are receiving OUR tax dollars in the name of the deceased? All such individuals should be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Steve liked Trump’s remark: “The Rule of Unelected Bureaucrats is over!” According to Steve, “We have two governments: The elected government which is revolving and the permanent government which is the bureaucracy, and they operate in disregard of what the elected government wants.”

George pivoted to the “defund sheriffs” schemes pushed by Democrats in Washington State, asking me ”Are Democrat voters really that stupid? It is like the deer voting for the deer hunters.” “Yes,” I answered. “They really are that stupid.”

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor and History Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on March 5th. I joined them from our home in Oysterville, WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.