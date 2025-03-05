President Donald J. Trump gave an electrifying speech last night at his first joint session of Congress during America’s Golden Age, just six weeks after his inauguration. Below are the key parts of his speech, the longest address to a joint session of Congress in modern history because, on his 42nd day in office, he had so many accomplishments and so many plans to save America that he needed 100 minutes.

ZELENSKYY CONCEDES

Toward the end of his speech, President Trump announced that he had received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just yesterday, which he read aloud during his speech. “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer,” according to Trump. The two had a tense meeting last Friday, which stalled talk of an economic deal between both countries. “I appreciate that he sent this letter,” Trump said.

Trump also made a surprise announcement that the terrorist responsible for killing 13 US service members during the bombing at Abbey Gate during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 is now in custody. “Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” Trump said.

GOLDEN DOME DEFENSE SYSTEM

President Trump announced that America will begin building the “Golden Dome Defense System” similar to Israel’s Iron Dome. He said President Reagan had wanted to building such a system (Democrats derisively called Reagan’s vision “Star Wars.”) to protect Americans, but the technology wasn’t advanced enough.

Trump promised across-the-board tax cuts, including personal income, corporate, and industry tax cuts. He repeated his proposal to end taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits, and proposed zero interest on loans for American-made vehicles.

The border is closed and deportations are underway, Trump said, following his declaration of a national emergency and deploying US troops to the southern border. Illegal border crossings last month were the lowest number ever recorded, Trump said.

BOTH SAVING MONEY AND MAKING MONEY

A series of tariffs, including 25 percent fees on goods from Canada and Mexico and 20 percent in addition to those already imposed on China, took effect yesterday, and reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on April 2. “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to start using them against those other countries,” Trump said. “There’ll be a little disturbance, like we’re okay with that,” Trump said. “It won’t be much.”

Elon Musk was singled out for his work with DOGE. Trump listed a number of multi-million dollar scam projects related to DEI that had been terminated, and a $22-billion plan to provide housing and automobiles for illegal aliens. “We found hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud,” Trump said.

Trump spoke directly to the people of Greenland, asking them to join the United States. “We strongly support your right to determine your own future,” Trump said. “And if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”The president said the island is important to national security. “We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it . . . And I think we’re going to get it one way or the other.”

A new White House Office of Shipbuilding is meant to counter China’s strides in the shipbuilding sector, Trump said. “We used to make so many ships. We don’t make them anymore very much, but we’re going to make them very fast, very soon,” Trump said.

AMERICA HATERS

Unfortunately, the America-Last, the grifters and the haters did not stay home. The Democrats, about three minutes into his speech, starting shouting at Trump. This writer could not discern what they were saying; however, I did hear the “USA, USA, USA,” coming from the Republicans, which drowned them out. They sat all evening with scowls on their faces, using specially-made paddles to express their hatred for America. [Did our tax dollars pay for THAT?] One side of the paddles said “false.” The other side had several different pro-grift messages.

When House Speaker Mike Johnson called for order three times, Congressman Al Green (D-TX) didn’t stop yelling. Green, who was in the front near Trump, stood up shouting some nonsense, and shaking his cane at him. Johnson had him removed. You may recall, Green is the hater who filed impeachment charges against Trump 45 so many times I lost count. Within hours of his inauguration, Green announced he was filing impeachment charges against Trump 47, too. Ha!