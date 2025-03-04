Did you catch the, perhaps, most insulting remark Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made during his meeting with President Trump, VP Vance, Secretary Rubio et al, in the White House last Friday? I will paraphrase: “You have a big ocean that protects you from Russia’s aggression.” Thereby implying that America has nothing to worry about. Throw that man a history book that includes WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War and 911, just for starters. Then check out the wisdom of one of my subscribers, below.

“In 2014, Russia’s Putin annexed Crimea from Ukraine. President Obama said nothing, did nothing.

In December 2016 and early January 2017, Putin amassed troops and weaponry near the northern border of the Ukraine, ready to invade. Why not? President Obama had already proven to be no deterrent to Putin. Ukrainian leaders begged America for military weapons. Obama sent blankets.

On January 20, 2017, Trump was inaugurated and immediately sent massive military hardware to Ukraine. Putin blinked and withdrew. Putin knew that Trump, unlike Obama, would fight. War in Ukraine was averted. Peace achieved. Bravo, Trump. How quickly Americans forget.

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden was inaugurated. Barack Hussein Obama authored and/or approved all the decisions and plans that came from the mouth or pen of Joe Biden. Those nation-destroying plans included a premature pullout from Afghanistan, including troops before civilians. Many civilians who helped our military died or were left behind to be killed by the Taliban. They also abandoned a huge airport and billions of dollars of military hardware to the Taliban, to be shared with other terrorist nations such as Iran.

Putin saw the weakness in Joe Biden and Barack Hussein Obama. Trump was no longer President, so Putin once again planned to invade Ukraine. Joe Biden, Obama’s puppet and spokesperson, said that “a little incursion” into the Ukraine by Russia “wouldn’t be so bad.” INCREDIBLY STUPID! LOOK WHAT HAPPENED.

There is ZERO doubt. If Trump had still been President, the Ukrainian war re-start would not have happened. Ukrainians would not be dying. America would not be shelling out multiple billions to protect them, while threatening America’s financial collapse.

It begs the question: Was this stupid, unnecessary war re-start actually planned by Barack Hussein Obama to continue to destroy America? Was getting rid of peace-loving, no-war Trump essential for Obama to restart the Ukraine war and downward spiral of America? You betcha. Please spread this truth widely, especially all newscasters.”

Donald Richardson MD, (retired)