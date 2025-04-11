"The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. "Don't be Weak! Don't be Stupid! Don't be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!)"

History Professor Steve Putney and award-winning financial adviser George Caylor explain why Americans need not fear President Trump’s tariffs and tariff negotiations with friends & with foes. Diane discusses DOGE training classes happening across the State of Washington.

When will the file clerks and janitors in Trump’s DC need bodyguards? Federal employees have never received the current level of death threats in the entire history of the United States of America. Democrats hate the fact that Americans finally have a president who is working for We The People.

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 9th. History Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our home in Oysterville WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.