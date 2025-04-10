Crooks and Routh failed to assassinate Candidate Trump, but he is not the only one whom Democrats have targeted for death. For the first time in FBI history, one of their deputy directors has a security detail. The FBI is in the process of creating a multi-agent bodyguard team to protect Deputy Director Dan Bongino. Full-time protection requires up to 20 agents, according to former officials.

PATRIOT EXCHANGES $$ MILLIONS FOR DEATH THREATS

The FBI has issued a call for agents to voluntarily serve as bodyguards for Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a break from past practice in which the bureau’s Number Two officials did not have security details. Bongino, a former Secret Service agent for Clinton, Bush 43 and Obama, and a New York City police officer left his extremely successful podcast “The Dan Bongino Show,”^ sacrificing millions, to help FBI Director Kash Patel clean house, and return it to the crime fighting force it was meant to be. The annual salary range for an FBI Deputy Director falls between $98,500 and $151,000. The first deputy director in FBI history who is not a career agent, Bongino has pledged to act in a nonpartisan manner.

Last week, a message sent to FBI agents asked for volunteers to leave their jobs temporarily to serve on a protective security detail for Bongino. The canvass sought agents willing to relocate for 30 days of temporary duty to protect Bongino 24 hours a day, according to two former FBI officials familiar with security details. Full-time protection could require as many as 20 agents, they said.

The request for 30-day “temporary duty assignments,” or TDYs, means the detail will consist of a rotating group of agents who volunteer to leave their normal duties. Creating the security detail appears to run counter to one of FBI Director Kash Patel’s top priorities: transferring FBI agents from DC headquarters to the field, where they can better fight crime. A single agent was assigned part-time to accompany the previous deputy director, Paul Abbate, to certain events. Abbate also carried his own service weapon, according to former agents. He had a full detail only when he traveled overseas.

WITH DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS CALLING FOR VIOLENCE . . . .

Two former FBI officials familiar with the matter said the threat level is so high that Bongino’s current bodyguards follow him inside secure FBI facilities, including FBI headquarters in the DC Swamp. They said directors typically walk around headquarters without their security details. They mentioned that Bongino could qualify to carry a handgun but that he has chosen to remain unarmed.

Finding enough FBI agents to staff protective details often puts a strain on the FBI, a former official said. “The director and AG detail were always struggling to bring in personnel to meet their manning needs, and would routinely bring in TDYers from the field,” the former official said. Often, those agents were members of SWAT teams, and some came from the elite Hostage Rescue Team, which is dispatched to the FBI’s most dangerous and highest-priority operations.

The deputy FBI director used to be in charge of all FBI operations, but under the reorganization enacted by Director Patel, Bongino supervises other top officials who lead three regional divisions.

NOTHING BY ACCIDENT

Bongino reiterated his commitment to his FBI position Sunday on X and said there are some questions about his work at the FBI he cannot answer publicly.

“Headed back to DC today after spending a day back home with my wife and daughter. As I dive back into work, I want to reassure you that nothing that is happening here is happening by accident. Because of the sensitivity of what the FBI deals with, both the Director and I have to be circumspect in what we can make public. Bad guys read this stuff too. Neither one of us came here to play games. Measure us by results. You will see them. But just because you don’t see something happening right this second, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. I’ll conclude by stating that not every result is going to please everyone. That’s just pandering, it’s not leadership. Complex problems require diligence and a reform-oriented process to create lasting changes. Or else you’re simply putting a bandage on a gushing wound. Let’s do it right. God bless America, and all those who defend Her. -Dan”

“I’d like to add this: Your comments and criticisms are not only welcome, but they’re helpful. We work for you, the American people. Your feedback is invaluable. All I ask is that you consider the following feedback to the feedback. When you see something happen, and the entire story isn’t public, and the underlying facts aren’t all public, it may appear counterintuitive to our reform agenda. I promise you, it’s not an accident. Ask yourself, why I would sign on to something like this otherwise. Is it a desire to be wealthy, famous, “connected,” or to be a future lobbyist? If that sounds ridiculous, it’s because it is. I realized when I signed up that I’d never be able to fully explain some decisions we make due to legal and ethical constraints. But that’s a pill I agreed to swallow when I swore in. In conclusion, I realize asking you to “trust me” is a waste of time. Watch what happens, continue to demand results, be cautious of narrative “traps,” let time put the puzzle pieces together, and what we’re doing will make sense. I see and hear you and your feedback. Thanks for your time. -Dan”

THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE EXPLAINS WHEN & HOW THE FBI WAS TURNED AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE:

^ Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in everyday to Dan Bongino’s various daily podcasts and radio programs which were on so many platforms, I am probably missing some: Rumble, Spotify, Westwood One, iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Cumulus Podcast Network. I miss his voice, but I know he is performing a vital mission to restore the trust Americans used to have in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.