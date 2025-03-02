Kashyap Pramod Patel is perhaps the most important of President Trump’s appointments. Why is that? The obvious politicization and weaponization of the FBI under James Comey and Christopher Wray certainly opened many Americans’ eyes to the fast-encroaching police state. Together with Merrick Garland’s DOJ, the FBI was emboldened under Biden/Harris to go to fully Orwellian levels against Trump, MAGA Americans, pro-lifers, concerned parents, Christians, gun owners, Covid “deniers,” election “deniers,” “conspiracy theorists,” in short, all patriots who presented any real or perceived threat whatsoever to the Deep State’s New World Order.

Another four years of the Marxist (Biden/Harris or Harris/Walz) tyranny surely would have spelled the end of all liberty in the United States. However, this frightening subversion, politicization, and weaponization of the FBI did not begin with Comey and Wray. Faithful readers of The New American know that the John Birch Society (JBS) has been chronicling this FBI transformation for more than four decades. The FBI transformation began in the 1970s with Deep State appointee Clarence Kelley. But, with the Patriot Act of 2001, the FBI’s resources were increasingly turned against the American people. Thank you to JBS’s February 28th Insider Report’s article, which I edited slightly for my subscribers.

Share

SHORT HISTORY OF HOW FBI WAS TURNED AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

J. Edgar Hoover, 1924-1972: Even under Hoover, who was a solid patriot and a supporter of local police in fights against communism, fascism, terrorism, and organized crime, the FBI gradually unconstitutionally usurped powers from local police which are reserved by the Tenth Amendment of the US Constitution to the states.

Clarence Kelley, 1973-1978: Kelley diverged sharply from Hoover by supporting gun control and the move toward national police. Kelley demoralized the FBI by purging top FBI officials and by testifying favorably for communist radicals of the American Indian Movement who had just murdered two FBI agents! Biden commuted the ring leader’s life sentence shortly before he was exited the White House.

William H. Webster, 1978-1987: A truly deep Deep Stater, Webster, turning 101 years old this month, is a longtime member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). He is the only person to have headed both the FBI and the CIA (1987-1991). He also chaired the Homeland Security Advisory Council from 2005-2020 (under Bush 43, Obama, Trump 45). Amazingly, Webster whitewashed the communist Weather Underground (WU), then our nation’s most notorious terrorist group, which was operating with Soviet KGB and Cuban DGI training and backing. He insisted that the WU bombers and killers were not terrorists and curtailed FBI monitoring of thousands of members and supporters of the WU and similar domestic terrorist organizations.

This Substack writer can’t help but wonder if THIS is why the FBI has never investigated the best-funded and most violent domestic terrorist organization existing today: Black Lives Matter. Indeed, their organizational skills, funding network, number of thugs and number of murders rival only the Democrats’ KKK and make WU’s antics look like child’s play.

Webster’s tenure was the Deep State preparatory phase in which domestic terrorists (on The Left, of course) were given free rein to establish their networks, infiltrate our institutions, and create the tumult that would justify the next phase of total surveillance. Webster would later join other Deep State former intel chiefs in “bi-partisan” attacks on Trump as unfit to be president of the United States. His latest (perhaps his last) salvo is a letter he sent last week “as a fellow Republican” to Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), urging him to vote against the confirmation of Kash Patel.

William S. Sessions, 1987-1993: Appointed by President Reagan, he continued under the George H. W. Bush Administration, where the FBI initiated its obsession with “right-wing extremism.” Among many other tragedies, this resulted in the Ruby Ridge murder of Weaver family members by agents of the FBI and US Marshals (including unarmed Vicki Weaver holding her infant, killed by an FBI sniper) and the horrific Waco Branch Davidian massacre that ended in 82 deaths, including 28 children.

Louis J. Freeh, 1993-2001: FBI Director Freeh ramped up the Clinton Administration’s “extreme right,” “anti-government” hysteria, while ignoring and covering up Bill Clinton’s treasonous activities, most especially including the “Chinagate” scandals in which Clinton delivered America’s high-tech military secrets to Beijing for campaign cash. Then there was his covering up of mountains of evidence showing multiple accomplices with Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing and his intentional blind eye concerning the 9/11 Islamic terrorists who were allowed to roam freely throughout the United States; his silencing of FBI whistleblower Dr. Frederic Whitehurst, the FBI lab’s chief chemist, who revealed numerous examples of criminal destruction of evidence and perjured testimony in multiple trials; and his signing of a 1994 “strategic partnership” with Russia’s Yeltsin-Putin KGB/FSB; and that’s only for starters.

Robert S. Mueller, 2001-2013: By the time he was appointed in 2017 as special counsel to investigate the phony “Russia collusion” charges against President Donald J. Trump, much of the American public undoubtedly had forgotten (indeed, if they had ever known) Mueller’s long record in service to the Deep State. Mueller continued Freeh’s coverup of vital 9/11 evidence and, in 2009, at the direction of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, flew to Russia to personally deliver a sample of highly enriched uranium to Putin. Yet, he was investigating Trump for collusion with Russia! Can you spell “hypocrite” and “traitor?” No surprise, this “independent” special counsel loaded up his staff with the most virulent anti-Trump FBI operatives, including the notorious Peter Strzok.

James B. Comey, 2013-2017: Trump 45’s biggest mistake is not firing Comey on January 20, 2017. While repeatedly accusing President Trump of lying, Comey may have set a new FBI record for lying and deception. From the Hillary Clinton email scandal to Crossfire Hurricane, the Steele Dossier, the DNC data “hack,” FISAgate, Spygate, and a myriad of additional criminal scandals, Comey has been exposed as an utterly corrupt bureaucrat posturing self-righteously as a paragon of virtue. After ambushing General Michael Flynn, attempting to ruin him and throw him in prison, Comey should be behind bars himself. Is AG Pam Bondi investigating Comey’s lawbreaking?

Christopher Wray, 2017-2025: Wray was the logical follow-up to Comey’s turn as FBI weaponizer. Trump 45’s second biggest mistake was hiring Wray. Together with DOJ’s Merrick Garland and DHS’s Alejandro Majorkas, Wray allowed Communist China and our other foreign adversaries to flood our nation with enemy agents, violent criminals, terrorists, drug smugglers, human traffickers, and welfare drones, while turning the FBI’s massive resources against faux “domestic extremists.” Authorizing the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, an unprecedented and egregious abuse of FBI authority, will blacken his name forevermore. On February 23rd, President Trump announced that he had named Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI. Bongino, a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent, is best known for his popular, hard-hitting radio show and podcast. He will be an important wingman for Patel.

The months-long media hand wringing about Trump & Patel “revenge” is an attempt to convince members of Congress and “reasonable” Republicans to apply pressure to dissuade the Trump Administration from carrying forward the necessary investigation and prosecution of those government officials who flagrantly violated our laws, sabotaged a lawfully elected president, jeopardized our national security, destroyed our trust, and subjected the American people to years of political and social turmoil. Justice demands it. Proper, legal investigations and prosecutions are not revenge.