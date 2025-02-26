By ignoring the homeless tents and the drugged people urinating in the streets and by packing a S&W 38 one can explore & enjoy the beauty that is Portland.

In August 2023 I wrote an article entitled “Portland: Death Of A City” which focused on the massive, and continuing crime wave which was created by, and cheered on by, the politicians which Portland’s 90% Democrat voters put in office. The decay did not start with the Democrat-funded riots in 2020, but they certainly accelerated it. Indeed, in 2007, Portland gave birth to the domestic terrorist gang who call themselves Antifa.

Now, economists are warning that Portland is headed towards what they call an “urban doom loop.” This happens when businesses close, people move out of a city, and in turn, tax revenue goes down, which causes a decrease in programs that spark economic activity, causing more businesses to keep closing. Although we escaped in 2020, we keep an eye on what is happening in Portland and her burbs. Every week we learn another long established business is closing. Americans have been escaping Democrat-run, Democrat-ruined jurisdictions for over six years now, but Portland seems to be spiraling into its cesspool quicker than most.

Share

JOBS AND PEOPLE

These huge warnings came after the Portland Chamber of Commerce presented their economic forecast. Some of the key takeaways from the presentation are that Multnomah County, the home of Portland, is losing residents and losing high-paying jobs. Losing population, despite the influx if Biden’s “newcomers” and despite the influx of the homeless* into the biggest county in the Sanctuary State of Oregon.

Approximately 2.5 million people live in the Portland Metro Area, which is almost half of Oregon’s population.

In 2021 Multnomah County lost more than 10,000 residents.

In 2022 Multnomah County lost more than 10,000 residents.

In 2023 Multnomah County lost more than 5,000 residents.

The report also found that the county is losing thousands of jobs:

In 2024, there were 6,700 jobs lost in the information, financial and professional services sectors. The report also shows that people who make higher incomes are either staying in Multnomah County or they are leaving, but not moving in. The county is, instead, seeing people with lower incomes moving in for the massive welfare benefits, including illegal aliens. Just across the Columbia River, Clark County, Washington is leading the region in population growth and is seeing people with more money moving in.

In 2022, the average income of someone moving to Multnomah County was just over $73,000, while those moving to Clark County were on average making almost $106,000 a year.

The report concluded: “In 2023, the region trailed national job growth, and by 2024, it was either losing jobs (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics) or showing negligible growth (per the Oregon Employment Department), while the rest of the country continued to expand. Regardless of the data source, this is a troubling shift that demands closer scrutiny and a renewed sense of urgency.”

REAL ESTATE MARKET IS COLLAPSING

Another major blow to Portland is that it has extremely low appeal in the national real estate market. A survey from the Urban Land Institute finds Portland second to last in the country in attractiveness for outside investors. Portland dropped to 80th out of 81 major cities, marking its lowest ranking ever. That, no doubt, has to do with the fact that Portland has the highest office vacancy rate of any major city in the United States.

Their conclusion says that the high cost of living in Portland is pushing people away, and until there are more policies to bring prices down, Portland will continue to underperform.

Check out this short video as a legal immigrant walked the empty streets of downtown Portland two months ago recording Portland’s demise: Click Here.

DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS ARE FIDDLING AS PORTLAND “BURNS”

Democrat Portland Mayor Keith Wilson’s office responded to the Chamber of Commerce report with the standard Kamala-style word salad, using lots of words and saying nothing:

“Let’s be frank; we have some big economic headwinds. Portland has overcome serious economic challenges in the past and come out stronger. It’s time to focus on proven solutions for a thriving economy with initiatives on livability, shelter for our homeless, and supporting economic opportunity. Portland is making all the right reforms to drive the economic revival we need to welcome the next wave of families and investment to our city.”

The mayor’s predecessor, Ted Wheeler, also a Democrat, cheered on the 2020 riots for five months as sane residents in both Portland and the suburbs fled. Less than two years ago, the US Census issued a report showing that “Biden Counties” were dying and “Trump Counties” were thriving as 2.6 Million Americans moved out of “Biden Counties” into “Trump Counties” between mid-2020 and mid-2022. In 2020 79% of Multnomah County voted for Biden/Harris. In 2024 79% voted for Harris/Walz. Need I say more?

Check out the details:

*Street people have gravitated to Portland over the last 15 years because they are given drugs, various welfare benefits and offer housing (those many won’t accept because they don’t like the rules). Homelessness has become a big industry in Portland, but the various NGOs who get tax money to aid the homeless pocket most of it.