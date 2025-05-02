My friend and neighbor, Robert, wrote a Letter to the Editor of the weekly newspaper, the Chinook Observer, referring to the “Hands Off” rally held on April 5th in this county who voted for Donald J. Trump three times.^

Resident says far-left tycoons pay for anti-DOGE protests

“I would like to thank you for printing the very humorous parody article on the front page. The one titled “Hundreds march in support of national ideals.” The protests, financially supported by NGOs supported by billionaire George Soros among other far-left billionaires, are aimed at the DOGE removal of unspeakable amounts of waste and fraud in government agencies. I guess the “national ideals” support such fraudulent waste. Paid protesters supported by billionaires protest the fact that a billionaire is assisting the removal of fraud and waste in the government. You can’t make this stuff up.”

LIBERAL SCREAMS AT POST OFFICE CLERK

The Letter to the Editor was published on Wednesday of last week. On Thursday an irate 90-something woman went to the main post office and learned that Robert lives on a certain street, but did not get the house number. There are about 15 houses on Robert’s street. She then went to our little part-time post office near where Robert lives, screamed at the oh-so-nice clerk, and demanded Robert’s address. The clerk has both his post office box number and his street address, but could not and would not give it to her. Why was this woman so irate? Robert’s Letter made “her” little town “look bad,” claiming that having a Trump supporter exercising his Freedom of Speech gives her town a “bad name.”

That begs the question: Had the woman gone to Robert’s house, what was she going to do? Spray paint his house with swastikas? Shoot him? Beat him up? Or, just scream at him? Had the woman obtained Robert’s PO Box number, what was she going to do? Send him anthrax or fentanyl or a big, juicy turd? The Democrats are a constant source of amusement, aren’t they? Even Robert got a kick out of this woman’s hysterics.

The temper tantrums weren’t confined to this lady. Five residents were so exorcised by Robert’s short Letter to the Editor that they wrote very lengthy Letters, explaining 1) The nationwide protests were organic and not funded & organized by billionaires, and/or 2) Called George Soros a “big philanthropist,” and/or 3) Claimed that DOGE waste, fraud, abuse & grift discoveries were conspiracy theories, and/or 4) Repeated the lies fed to them by Fake Media, such as Trump will dismantle Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid, and/or 5) Called Robert anti-Semitic because he criticized Soros. Ha! I like this last one.

One writer was so in love with the ole Nazi that he actually quoted him. My friends & I are enjoying watching our neighbors displaying their hatred for our voting rights. Like toddlers, since their candidate did not win, they are rolling in the mud, flailing their fists, screaming at the election results.

Here is another tale about this little post office, where Libs come to exercise their lungs:

^President Reagan’s re-election in 1984 was the last time Pacific County, Washington, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, voted for a Republican. We currently call this a Purple County because there are only slightly more Republicans than Democrats. Our state senator and both of our state representatives are Republicans. We are part of the Third Congressional District which is not considered safe for either party.