When Ruby couldn’t find her elderly golden retriever, Goldie, she printed out a photo of her, put her own name, number and “lost” on it, and rushed it to the little post office just down the road. It had worked before. Goldie had wandered off a few months earlier and, within three hours of posting her photo on the post office wall, a lady living two blocks away called to tell Ruby that Goldie was in her front yard. Ruby rushed to the neighbor’s house and retrieved her wandering dog. But, it didn’t work this time.

FREE SPEECH FOR ME, NOT FOR THEE

When Ruby asked the sole post office employee where to pin up Goldie’s photo she was told that that was no long allowed. No one could post anything, any more. The clerk explained to Ruby that a man who had a post office box in this very small post office, had complained to her boss. This rabid Liberal was so irate that a poster advertising an open house for Peninsula Patriots,^ the local John Birch Society chapter, was pinned up in the lobby that he tore it down, crumpled it into a ball and threw it at the clerk, while screaming profanities at her. He then went to the main post office and screeched at the postmaster. In fear that this Liberal would complain to his boss, he caved. He then made a new rule that neither post office would allow residents to post anything, regardless the topic.

Yes, this incident is just one tiny, tiny, tiny example of how Liberal bullies spoil life for those around them. The neighbors in this small coastal town on the Washington Coast miss this form of communication. This was a free, quick and effective way to get the word out to the 500 or so neighbors who visit this little post office to pick up and drop off their mail. The clerk is such a nice, friendly lady, some linger to chat with her. Not everyone lives on Facebook, after all. Nor, is the weekly newspaper a timely means of advertising for a lost dog, lost cat or lost emu. Yes, my neighbor’s emu escaped in December and wound up in someone else’s backyard.

So, what is the big deal, you might say? We are at the far end of a small peninsula and most of the residents do not have mail delivery to their home. All of the almost 300 post office boxes are rented (with a waiting list) because that is the only way these Americans can get their mail. Some neighbors go to the post office everyday and some go less often; but, eventually, the entire neighborhood shows up there.

If you have something to sell or give away, or you are looking to buy something, you could post it on the post office bulletin board. No more. Have services to offer, such as lawn mowing or handywork, you could post it on the post office bulletin board. No more. One, I repeat, one hateful Liberal spoiled that little, small town pleasure.

^Our little county of 27,000 voted for Trump all three times he ran for president; however, based upon voter registrations, I would call this county purple, not red, not blue.