AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Will's avatar
Will
Sep 4, 2024

Great article Diane, I have always respected people's difference of opinion as a Christian and conservative. I think in today's society we just shut each other down, instead of listening and respecting each other's opinion. Liberals are good when they lose a debate or argument they like to get personal with the name calling and personal attacks.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
16h

Give them zero Aurtime

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