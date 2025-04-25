Let's Move One Prison Gang Thug Into The Home Of Each Judge Who Wants To Keep Them In America
Biblical & historical Scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney & Substack writer Diane L. Gruber discuss the asinine Supreme Court ruling to keep murderous Tren de Aragua prison gang members in America. Steve explains the history of suspending Habeas Corpus^ and how illegal aliens put Abraham Lincoln in the White House. George and Diane discuss the fact that Christians and gun owners have a low voter registration rate.
Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.
“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 23rd. Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our home in Oysterville WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.
^Habeas corpus, a Latin term meaning "you have the body," is a legal action that requires an individual in custody to be brought before a court to determine the legality of their detention. It essentially forces law enforcement to demonstrate legitimate cause for keeping a person in custody.
