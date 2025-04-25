No, a Democrat activist pretending to be a federal district judge, has not been arrested. A Democrat New Mexico judge, who was so arrogant he was openly housing a Tren de Aragua thug in the guesthouse of his tony Las Cruces residence, and taking photos with him & his thug buddies, was arrested by the FBI yesterday. When this friendship became public in March, Cano resigned in advance of the Supreme Court of New Mexico permanently barring him from serving on the bench.

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Jose “Joel” Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, each face two charges of evidence tampering for harboring Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, an illegal alien who federal officials say is a member of the murderous Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua. This is one of the thugs Biden flew into the USA.

THE CHUTZPAH OF THIS DEMOCRAT IS BEYOND DESCRIPTION

On February 28th, Ortega-Lopez, age 23, was apprehended at the Judge Cano’s residence during an ICE raid. ICE investigators claim Ortega-Lopez has Tren de Aragua-related tattoos, social media posts and clothing. They used a search warrant to discover voicemails and text messages relating to gang activity.

In a separate raid at the home of the couple’s daughter, April Cano, ICE investigators recovered four firearms, some of which belong to Ortega-Lopez, investigators said, citing social media evidence. Social media photos show Ortega-Lopez posing for Christmas photos with the Cano family and posing with weapons that belong to April Cano.

“Doña Ana County has been a hotbed of illegal immigration and drug trafficking, human smuggling for many, many years,” former ICE Field Office Director John Fabbricatore told WPMI. “To see that a judge would allow this to happen. It’s very concerning. It’s concerning. What else has the judge been doing?” Fabbricatore said.

Ortega-Lopez entered the US unlawfully on December 15, 2023, crossing the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, and was released into the country three days later, pending removal proceedings, allegedly due to overcrowding at the prison. This Tren de Aragua gang member was issued a Notice to Appear, which initiated formal removal proceedings. He faces up to 15 years in prison for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(5).