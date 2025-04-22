"In sum, literally in the middle of the night, the Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the dissent, which was also joined by Justice Clarence Thomas. He went on to say “It is questionable whether the applicants complied with the general obligation to seek emergency injunctive relief in the District Court before asking for such relief from an appellate court.”

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito criticized the court’s majority for "hastily and prematurely" blocking the Trump Administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan citizens with an emergency ruling in the early morning hours of a holiday weekend. Alito's five-page dissent arrived late Saturday night, nearly 24 hours after the Supreme Court temporarily barred the government from deporting a group of Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

TREN de ARAGUA WAS A DESIGNATED A FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

If, if, if President Biden had the authority to fly in prison gang members from Venezuelan and give them “temporary protective status;” then President Trump certainly has the authority to terminate this TEMPORARY protective status, which he did in March.

In February the US government declared the Venezuelan prison gang, Tren de Aragua, as a foreign terrorist organization, which was "conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States" with the goal of destabilizing the nation. The gang is linked to kidnapping, extortion, organized crime and contract killings, which is promoted by Venezuela's government.

IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT

Shortly before 1:00 am last Saturday, the Supreme Court issued an emergency order: “The Government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees (Venezuelan gang members) from the United States until further order of this Court.”

According to the plaintiffs, the Trump Administration had planned to fly more Venezuelan criminals to an El Salvador prison before they could challenge their deportation. The court’s late-night intervention is an extraordinary and highly unusual rebuke to the constitutional authority of a president, one that no prior president has experienced, and one that may well signal that the court’s majority wants to keep Biden’s “newcomers” in America, regardless of the damage they do to everyday Americans and our national security.

SCOTUS’s emergency order in A.A.R.P. v. Trump arose out of his presidential authority to ship Venezuelan criminals to a Salvadoran prison by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. [AARP? Is that the left-wing organization that pretends to care about the elderly?] Lawyers for those wanting to keep dangerous foreign nationals in America told a federal court that the government was preparing to deport certain detainees to El Salvador, where they would be indefinitely confined at a detention center. An activist federal judge in the Southern District of Texas had issued a restraining order to prevent their removal. Allegedly, the government sought to avoid this order by busing the illegals into the Northern District of Texas, where the restraining order would not apply.

I was shocked, shocked to learn that the ACLU was also a plaintiff in this lawsuit, desperately wanting to keep foreign national criminals and terrorists in the United States. Are ACLU’s attorneys offering to move these thugs into their homes?

RICO CHARGES AGAINST TREN de ARAGUA

The U.S. Justice Department has charged more than 27 members of Venezuela's vicious, murderous Tren de Aragua gang with various crimes under the RICO Act. These charges are part of a broader initiative to dismantle foreign criminal organizations in the United States. President Trump's administration has actively targeted such gangs for prosecution and deportation. FINALLY! I have been waiting for AG Bondi to use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act of 1970 against members of every foreign and domestic (eg. BLM, Antifa) criminal organization on US soil.