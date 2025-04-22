AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kathy's avatar
kathy
1h

The Democrat leadership will do absolutely anything to destroy the USA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture