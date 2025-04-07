My dear readers: Likely you are aware of the political kerfuffle occuring in Pacific County, Washington. It started the day after Christmas and I have written about it several times. Last Friday, a Pacific County Superior Court judge approved the recall petition and the plaintiffs can now proceed with gathering the necessary 3,500 or so signatures to place the Recall of Pacific County Commission Chair Lisa Olsen on November’s ballot.

Friends and foes alike believe plaintiffs will obtain enough signatures. It didn’t take long before a “journalist” for the Chinook Observer, one of two weekly newspapers in this county of 27,000^ to don his Antifa costume and start blathering into a microphone. A journalist standing up for a Republican instead of screaming “Nazi” is a rare thing indeed ! So, let him prattle on! He hasn’t threatened anyone, yet. Click here to watch the spectacle.

COUNTY OVERLORDS UNDERMINE NEW SHERIFF

Beginning the moment Sheriff Daniel Garcia, a write-in candidate, was elected (November 2022) with 61% of the vote, Pacific County “overlords,” Democrats and RINOs all, have been plotting to undermine his authority. Shortly after he was sworn in on January 1, 2023, they started the process of removing 911 Dispatch services, and the funding therefor, from the sheriff’s office, where it had been since its inception decades ago. They finalized that move in 2023.

Without notice to the public, and with only an eight-day notice to Sheriff Garcia, the county commissioners met the day after Christmas. The head overlord, County Administrative Officer, recommended to the three elected commissioners, two Democrats and RINO Lisa Olsen, that jail management be transferred five days later, on January 1, 2025. All three voted “yes” as they read from prepared remarks, thus disenfranchising county voters and ignoring the huge outcry against this transfer. The small hearing room was packed with citizens, all of whom objected to taking jail management away from the sheriff and creating a new, more expensive department.

We The People had voted for Daniel Garcia to manage all the offices which had been (poorly) managed by the previous sheriff. This latest defunding of the sheriff’s office and creation of this new department had been illegally kept a secret from the public for about six months. As I watched and listened to the anger of county residents, I realized they were as upset over the fact that the entire scheme had been hidden from them until, literally, hours before the commissioners signed the documents, as the fact that the jail was being removed from the sheriff’s purview.

Below are two articles which will provide you with the details, including the documents the commissioners signed on December 26, 2024.

^Pacific County is situated at the very southwest corner of Washington State, where the mighty Columbia River flows into the Pacific Ocean, where Lewis & Clark first set eyes on the ocean they knew was there, but which few Americans had actually seen.