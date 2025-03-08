Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen, who was just elected to her third term, is being recalled by the voters.

Without complying with the statutory requirement of posting public notices in the two small newspapers within the county and by holding secret, illegal meetings in preparation for this proforma meeting, on December 26, 2024, the three Pacific County (WA) Commissioners voted to remove jail services from the sheriff and create a new, more expensive, agency named “jail services,” unaccountable to the voters. The previous year the same commissioners had removed the 911 dispatch department from the sheriff and turned it into a separate agency, also unaccountable to the voters. Unfortunately, the county commission controls the tax dollars which fund the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday a recall petition was filed against the chair of the county commission, Lisa Olsen, by county residents who came together in protest against the disrespect and defunding of our elected and very popular sheriff. After gathering 3,500 or so signatures, the recall issue will be presented to the voters in November and is expected to be successful. A county resident has already filed for this seat.

DEFUNDING OUR CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF

At the county commissioners’ meeting the day after Christmas the unelected head overlord^ recommended to the three elected commissioners, two Democrats and one RINO, that jail management be transferred five days later, on January 1, 2025. The very small meeting room was packed with standing room only. This writer, who spoke at the meeting, counted over 80 in-person attendees. In addition, 150 residents attended via Zoom. Another 1,500 or so watched the meeting live on Facebook. Of the 50 or so who made public comments, only one approved of taking jail management away from the sheriff. With a middle finger to Pacific County residents, all three commissioners voted to take yet another part of his authority away from our elected and Constitutional sheriff.

MEET SHERIFF DANIEL GARCIA, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON

Daniel Garcia was elected as a write-in candidate in November, 2022, with over 61% of the vote, and took office January 1, 2023. He has made no bones about his respect for both the US Constitution and the Washington State Constitution. He has publicly stated many times that, if a statute, rule, regulation or mandate conflicts with either constitution, he will not enforce it. Indeed, the first time I organized and emceed the Peninsula Patriots’ Legislators’ Town Hall (July 2023), Garcia attended and explained to the audience the duties of a Constitutional sheriff. We sure needed him during the two-year plus unconstitutional Covid lockdown mandated by the Democrat governor.

Garcia views one of his roles as protector of the county’s 27,000 residents, standing between them and government tyranny. Reminding me of how the DC Swamp treated Trump 45, county government snakes have been spying on, cataloguing and undermining Sheriff Garcia’s every move, as he continues to make improvements to every aspect of the sheriff’s office and duties. Indeed, one of them leaks lies and half-truths to the two local newspapers on a regular basis in order to undermine Sheriff Garcia. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Sheriff Garcia is extremely popular with county residents for many reasons. He is transparent and seeks out our opinions and listens to us. [The man can be seen all over this geographically large county, at all kinds of community events.] Another reason is because he reinstated patrols in certain areas of the county where they have not existed for years. His entire staff supports him because he has made so many improvements, including long, long needed repairs to the jail building, and because he respects them & their ideas. He has increased training, including firearms training. Sheriff Garcia started a cold case unit. To date, they have solved FIVE cold murder cases, one dating back to July 2015.

^The unelected county overlord who recommended defunding the sheriff and who will now be in charge of the jail, from his safe and overpaid perch at the county administrative office, is the highest paid county employee, making over $117,000, not counting benefits. This, in a county where the average HOUSEHOLD income is $58,889. It is unknown if his new duties will bring with it an increase in salary. We do know that the cost of running the jail increased.