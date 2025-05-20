Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel says Biden has had prostate cancer for years.

If you have been listening to the various cancer doctors on television discussing Joe Biden’s terminal prostate cancer announcement, you can be forgiven if you came to the same conclusion I did: Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer either before the 2020 election or while he was living in the White House. His handlers kept it quiet, like they hid his shrinking brain, hoping he would die in office or resign due to ill health. They could quickly sweep the old white dude out of the way and install a true Marxist and a “black” woman. She would certainly be labeled as the “first black woman president” even though she is half Indian and only one-eighth black. It is all about the narrative, you know. Democrats ignore facts.

Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, a renowned oncologist and professor who has been called the architect of Obamacare and who served as a Covid adviser during the Biden Regime, said yesterday on “Morning Joe” that Biden "probably" had prostate cancer at the start of his presidency.

"I just want to stop you here," Scarborough said. "So, this is not speculation. If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he most certainly--you are saying had it when he was president of the United States."

"Oh, yeah," Emanuel responded. "He did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that."

WAS BIDEN DENIED CANCER TREATMENT?

Prostate cancer^ is the most survivable cancer a person can contract, if caught early and properly treated. Check out the stats from the American Cancer Society listed in the footnotes.

Allow me to speculate:

1) Was Biden being treated for prostate cancer throughout his time in the White House? After all, he appointed a close personal friend, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who he could trust to lie about his health, as his White House physician, unlike previous presidents. For example, Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Naval officer, examined and treated three presidents: Bush 43, Obama and Trump 45 as part of his work in the White House Medical Unit.

2) When prostate cancer was first diagnosed, was Biden told? Was his wife told?

3) Did Biden receive the standard treatment for this condition, yet it still metastasized into his bones?

4) Did they announce the cancer while the public was listening to, for the first time, the Hur interview tapes, and on the eve of Jake Tapper’s book to divert attention away from the massive, coordinated coverup of his dementia? Of course, they did!

President Woodrow Wilson’s wife & two staff members hid his massive stroke from his cabinet, the rest of his staff and the public for several months and insisted on running for a third term (he lost the primary), much like Biden insisted on running for a second term. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, with the help of the media, hid his paralysis (he lived in a wheelchair) for THREE elections & THREE terms. FDR was diagnosed with heart failure and given about 18 months to live just as he was starting his campaign for a fourth term. Everyone except the voters knew he was dying, yet he ran for and won a FOURTH term, and died soon thereafter. President John F. Kennedy was both the youngest and the sickest president since FDR. The media hid the fact that he had received the Last Rites from his Catholic priest THREE times before he ran for the presidency. Democrats all!

^According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1 in 8 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. This translates to about 12.5%. The risk of developing prostate cancer increases with age, with the majority of cases diagnosed in men over the age of 65. It's important to note that many cases of prostate cancer are slow-growing and may not require treatment. The 5-year survival rate for all stages of prostate cancer is over 90% if caught early and treated.