This is the map which shows the locations where A DEMOCRAT, JUST ONE PERSON, has signed up to lead a protest/riot tomorrow, June 14th. In many locations, especially small communities, only a handful of Democrats’ Useful Idiots will show up. I attended the paid organizers’ hate-filled organizational meeting, via Zoom, last night.
Be aware: 1) There will be fewer AMERICANS participating than this map implies; 2) The majority of the participants will be the same people who have been marching or rioting here & there over the last few months because they hate the fact that Americans elected an America First president; 3) Some of the locations are PAYING people to come and make trouble; 4) Many of the violent thugs will be the same individuals who have been rioting in LA and/or rioted in 2020; 5) Tomorrow’s protests/riots are being funded by the same billionaires and tax-funded NGOs who have been funding riots for years now; 6) While you may see a few of your neighbors carrying signs, many of the “protesters” are paid professionals, some of which are from out of town and were given a plane ticket to be there (all major cities will have paid thugs); and 7) Stay away! You never know when a 80-something Democrat will cold cock you or ram your car. This is especially true if you live in a Blue State because the thug will not be prosecuted and it may be YOU who will be arrested. I am not joking.
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TWO STATES
Watch the first five minutes of this podcast. This Florida sheriff is seriously amusing as he warns riots:
It's about time that law enforcement has our backing when they tell people "if you break the law..." I agree 1000% with the idea that protest is a right, riot is a crime. LEOs should deal with the former with kid gloves and with the latter with night sticks and tear gas.
Thanks for another great article.
Time for governors to step up! Just shared to Notes!