A Los Angeles police officer during the recent riots.

Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss how the riots in Los Angeles have been directly funded by YOUR tax dollars.

Steve discusses the flaw in the US Constitution that fails to prevent the tyranny We The People are currently experiencing under activist US District Judges. Steve also exposes Chief Justice John Roberts’ close ties to the key attorney who is spearheading the majority of the lawsuits against the Trump Administration. Diane explains why the Chinese Communist Party wants to invade the little island of Taiwan.

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 11th. Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

