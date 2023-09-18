When America was young, only Democrats enslaved Negroes. Democrats now want to put Americans into economic slavery, destroy our freedoms, and disenfranchise anyone who does not kowtow to them. Indeed, since Donald J. Trump was first elected, they have been plotting, planning & scheming to disenfranchise 63-74 Million voters, half the 2016/2020 electorate. The man in the White House even screamed at Americans that half of us are “Semi-Fascists.”

Let us examine how close America is to a Second Civil War, by comparing it to our First Civil War.

Share

EARLY 1800s DEMOCRATS FOUGHT TO SAVE THE UNION

For four decades the infant country named the United States of America struggled to keep the southern states from seceding, and trying to avoid civil war.

Three senators are credited with keeping the union together through the 1820s, 1830s and 1840s: John C. Calhoun (SC) a member of the Nullifier Party^ (1782-1850), Henry Clay (KY) a member of the Whig Party^^ (1777-1852), and Daniel Webster (MA) a member of the Whig Party (1782-1852). Unfortunately, all three passed away in the early 1850s leaving the senate without any statesmen who were willing to compromise in order to maintain unity.

Southern Democrats wanted to expand slavery into the new territories being established in the plains region. But the many abolition societies in the North (wanting to outlaw slavery and free the slaves) came together in the 1850s to form the Republican party. In 1860 the GOP chose their second* presidential candidate: Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln won the 1860 election and was sworn in on March 4, 1861.

Not waiting to see how the new president would govern, Senator Jefferson Davis (1808-1889), a Democrat from Mississippi, walked out of the Senate chamber on January 21, 1861 stating “it only remains for me to bid you a final adieu.” Then Davis became the leader of the rebellion & president of the Confederate States of America. Hostilities began April 12, 1861 and we all know about the bloodshed that followed.

2023 AMERICA IS HEADED FOR OUR SECOND CIVIL WAR

In contrast to the pre-Civil War Democrats, 21st Century Democrats, starting with the President Obama, the Deep State, and the Biden Regime have spent over seven years trying to tear apart the very fabric of our country by disenfranchising half the country.

With Democrats in the lead, today’s America is more divided over political ideology and social issues than at any time since the First Civil War. The divide is not so geographically clear-cut as it was 150 years ago when states battled states, but just as polarized.

Today’s geographical divide is roughly between urban areas & rural areas, between the two coasts & the heartland. This can be seen in the county by county voting patterns in both the Trump-Clinton presidential election and the Trump-Biden presidential election. But, in some ways, the ideological divide is even more massive. This is the 2020 election map.

.

DEMOCRAT LEADERS ARE NO LONGER STATESMEN

Where are the statesmen among today’s Democrats?

Where is the modern day Henry Clay (D-KY), known as “The Great Compromiser” who proposed legislation that retrieved our nation from the brink of a civil war in 1833 and proposed the Compromise of 1850?

Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the current & past Senate majority leader, just days after President Trump was sworn in screamed that he would never cooperate or compromise with Trump, thus disrespecting the half of the electorate who voted for him in 2016.

Where is the 2023 John C. Calhoun (D-SC), who literally left his deathbed to be carried on a stretcher into the Senate Chamber in 1849 where he asked “how can the union be preserved?” He was so weak that another senator had to read his speech for him.

Adam Schiff (D-CA) has dedicated the last seven years of his life and his power as a congressman to destroying the man that 63 million, then 74 million Americans voted for. So full of hate toward voters is he, that every word out of his mouth about President Trump is a lie.

Where is today’s Daniel Webster (D-MA) who rose from his senate seat to proclaim “I speak today not as a Massachusetts man, nor as a Northern man, but as an American . . . I speak for the preservation of the Union”?

And who can forget the scene of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), standing up following President Trump’s State of the Union Speech on February 4, 2020 and tearing up her copy of the speech for the cameras? By this childish display she not only disrespected the Office of the President, she signaled her hatred for the 63 million Americans who voted for him in 2016, and for the 74 million who would vote for Trump just nine months later.

DEMOCRATS OF 1800s TRIED TO AVOID WAR, DEMOCRATS OF 2023 WANT WAR

There is a big difference between statesmen and politicians. This old adage says it best: “Politicians worry about the next election and statesmen worry about the next generation.” It seems 2023 Democrats can barely see beyond the next news cycle. In the early years of America’s development, Democrats wanted to maintain slavery of Negros. Now they want to put virtually all Americans into economic slavery, destroy our freedoms and disenfranchise every American who doesn’t vote for them.

Democrats are aware that most Americans dislike their policies. Even Democrat voters are starting to turn against the destruction brought on by Democrats’ policies, orders, mandates, laws & schemes. Instead of compromising to hold the nation together, they are doubling down on policies that 80-90 percent of Americans have rejected. Democrats know that most Americans love freedom enough to fight for it, to risk their lives for it, to die for it.

Democrats are now in the process of prosecuting, convicting & imprisoning the leading Republican candidate for president, thereby sticking a finger in the eye of every American who voted for President Trump and/or wants to vote for him in 2024. Americans have watched as the Biden Regime turned us into a Banana Republic, laughed at by both civilized nations and other Banana Republics.

Hardly a week goes by that Joe Biden does not demean, insult, or spew hatred towards large segments of the American population. Democrat politicians know their rhetoric is pushing Americans further and further apart. This is what they want. They know they can’t beat Normal Americans at the ballot box, unless the election is rigged. They think they will slaughter & subdue us in a Second Civil War. I think not.

When Will Democrats Assassinate Trump? Diane L. Gruber · September 3, 2023 Between 1963 and 1968 there were three political assassinations of nationally known figures: President John F. Kennedy, Democrat, November 22, 1963; Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., Republican & Civil Rights Activist, April 4, 1968; and Robert Francis Kennedy, Sr., leading candidate for the Democrat Party’s nomination for president, June 6, 1968. Read full story

^Nullifier Party: The State Rights and Free Trade Party was a political party in Antebellum South Carolina. It was one of two main political parties in South Carolina during the 1830s, alongside the Union Party.

^^The Whig Party was a mid-19th century political party in the United States. Alongside the Democrat Party, it was one of two major parties from the late 1830s until the early 1850s. Many ex-Whig members became Republicans.

*John C. Fremont was the first presidential nominee chosen by the newly formed Republican Party. He was defeated by James Buchanan, a Democrat who, according to historians, did nothing to avert the looming civil war.