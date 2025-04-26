Disgraced Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, is seen here giving a speech at a pro-Ukraine-Russia War rally.

Our judiciary did not become political overnight. As Marxists were “marching through our institutions” they openly talked about capturing the judiciary because they knew that that would be a huge step toward the takeover of our nation and our society.^ This task was 90% complete in Blue States 10-20 years ago (depending upon the state) but only those in the legal community were aware of it. This goal had been completed within Oregon’s prosecutor community and the Oregon bench long before Trump 45 arrived in DC.

Now, the public at large has been slapped upside the head with this reality by the arrests of a Democrat judge in New Mexico who was, literally, living with a Tren de Aragua thug & providing him with guns & shooting lessons, and of the Democrat judge in Wisconsin who aided and abetted an illegal alien MS-13 thug in his escape from ICE.

OREGON JUDGE HELPED ILLEGAL ESCAPE

Most of Oregon’s judges and Bar leaders went mad, stark-raving mad, when Trump beat Clinton in the November 2016 election. This mental illness was most apparent in the days and weeks following his inauguration on January 20, 2017. On January 27th, two days after Trump’s announced that he was hiring 10,000 more ICE agents, an Oregon Judge conspired with the Multnomah County prosecutor and the illegal alien’s DUI defense attorneys to help him escape the courthouse by directing them to come to her private chamber and ushering them out her back door. Milquetoast attorney general, Jeff Sessions, ignored this lawbreaking. To date, no action has been taken against these four members by the Oregon State Bar because they broke the law in the name of a Leftist/Marxist cause. Judge Pro Tem Monica Herranz should have been removed from the bench, prosecuted and disbarred yet, she still sits on the bench in the largest county in Oregon, Multnomah (Portland).

WISCONSIN: SAME TECHNIC, DIFFERENT RESULT

When Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan learned that there was an ICE agent in the hallway, waiting to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, she went out into the hallway and screamed at him. So upset was she that her whole body was trembling as she flailed her hands. As she was aiding and abetting the escape of this felon, the three victims were left sitting on her courtroom, receiving no justice for the beatings they had endured at the hands of the defendant.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is not a milquetoast prosecutor. On April 25th Dugan, age 65, was charged with two felonies on allegations of helping an illegal alien felon avoid arrest when he appeared in her courtroom on April 18th where he faced three misdemeanor battery counts. According to a 13-page complaint, Dugan obstructed a U.S. agency and concealed an individual to prevent an arrest. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine.

Two federal agents eventually chased Flores-Ruiz down outside the courthouse and apprehended him, which endangered the officers, the defendant AND the public. ICE officials had obtained an arrest warrant for Flores-Ruiz on April 17th, after they had used biometric fingerprint comparisons and discovered that Flores-Ruiz was set to appear before Dugan on April 18th and had been deported from the United States in 2013. Thus, his mere presence in the USA is a felony.

These judges were so committed to their Marxist activism and believed they were shielded in their lawbreaking that they risked destroying their careers to help the lowest of the low. Two are being punished and one stayed on the bench. I doubt the thugs thanked them for their sacrifices.

Are these judges “Useful Idiots” or “Enemies Of The People?” You decide:

^In the federal judiciary Obama appointed a significant number of activist judges, Trump 45 appointed a even greater number of non-activist judges and Biden appointed a significant number of activist judges. By the end of Biden’s tenure Leftist judges at the district court level and the appellate level far exceeded non-activist judges. We are currently seeing the results of judicial activism with the number of district court judges who have interfered with Trump 47’s presidential authority. In three months, President Trump has received more injunctions against him than Obama and Biden received in their entire 12 years.