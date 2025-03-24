BELOW IS THE HOME PAGE FROM A GROUP OF GRIFTERS, LEFTISTS, HATERS & VARIOUS LOSERS WHO ARE ORGANIZING IN FAVOR OF WASTE, FRAUD, ABUSE AND GRIFT. YOU WILL FIND THE GASLIGHTING & PATHOLOGY HYSTERICALLY FUNNY.

First Screen:

why we’re mobilizing on April 5th

🔥We are facing a national crisis. Since his inauguration, Donald Trump has launched an unprecedented power grab—driving up prices, slashing funding for essential programs, and creating instability at every turn. Enabled by Elon Musk and Republicans in Congress, his corrupt agenda is making life harder for everyday Americans while eroding our democracy. We can’t afford to wait any longer to fight back

🐷 They think everything belongs to them. Trump and his allies are rapidly stripping America for parts and selling us out—and now Congress is trying to do the same by slashing Medicaid, Social Security, cancer research funding, and more. Why? To give more tax cuts to billionaires.

💸 But the services and jobs they’re slashing aren’t theirs—they’re ours. Our communities are paying the price while the Trumps and Musks of the world cash in. It’s not just about money—it’s about power. his administration is targeting everybody who isn’t part of the 1%—veterans, kids, seniors, farmers, immigrants, transgender people, and political opponents. All to consolidate power and reward their allies.

✋The lawlessness, cruelty, and corruption has gone too far. On April 5, we unite to say: Hands Off!

Hands Off Our Democracy!

Hands Off Our Health Care!

Hands Off Social Security!

Hands Off Our Data!

Hands Off Public Schools!

Hands Off Our Bodies!

Hands Off Our Wallets!

Hands Off Public Lands!

Whether you're outraged by skyrocketing healthcare costs, job cuts, attacks on privacy, or the gutting of essential services—this moment is for you. Whether you've been in the fight for years or you're just fed up and ready to take action—this moment is for you.

🛑 We need to build a massive, visible, national rejection of this crisis. On April 5, we will host events across the country, in major cities and small towns in every state. Our goal is to show that the people—the majority—are taking action to stop the corruption and power grab.

💪 The power is in your hands. Join us. If there’s a mobilization in your area, sign up to attend. If not, use this toolkit to host your own in your area.

Our Demands

We demand an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration. We demand an end to slashing federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs working people rely on. We demand an end to the attacks on immigrants, trans people, and other communities.

Second Screen:

On April 5, national and local organizations are coming together across the country to organize for Hands Off!, a national mass activation in defiance of the Trump-Musk billionaire takeover and the Republican assault on our freedoms and our communities. Hands Off! is an all-in moment for the pro-democracy, pro-worker movement—a demand, a warning, and a rallying cry that responds to the primary reasons for our mobilization:

Trump and Musk are attempting an illegal power grab is a crisis we must stop. Trump, Musk, and congressional Republicans are gutting services, raising prices, and racing towards slashing Medicaid, Social Security, and more. Trump, Musk, and congressional Republicans are on this path of destruction for the benefit of their billionaire allies.

Whether you are mobilized by the attacks on our democracy, the slashing of jobs, the invasion of privacy, or the assault on our services—this moment is for you. We are setting out to build a massive, visible, national rejection of this crisis. On April 5, we will host events across the country, in major cities and small towns in every state. Our goal is to show that the people—the majority—are taking action to stop the corruption and power grab.

Third Screen:

Hosting Your Own Hands Off! Mobilization

If there’s not already a registered Hands Off! event in your local area, the power is in your hands to host your own. This toolkit is for anyone hosting their own Hands Off! mobilization to help you build your event, recruit, and execute. Be sure to check the map before registering your event so you’re not overlapping with another that’s already been planned!

Hosting a Hands Off! event is a big opportunity, and a big responsibility. If you sign up to host, you’ll get plenty of support from the Hands Off! team, and be the primary point of contact for anyone in your area who is interested in participating. Only sign up to host if you (and a team of your friends and allies) are ready to drive the event from start to finish.

If You’re Near a Registered Hands Off! Event

If you’re in an area where a Hands Off! event has already been planned, that’s great! Rather than hosting your own, get some friends and allies together to join that event and represent the issues you care most about. The goal is to have as many large events as possible, and to fill in the gaps with smaller mobilizations where larger ones aren’t possible.

We encourage interested participants to join larger anchor city events where possible, and connect with organizers of pre-registered events instead of setting up your own. If you want to be connected with a host for an event, reach out to support@handsoff2025.com.

Hands Off! Mobilization Tactics

On April 5, we will host demonstrations across the country to fight back against this crisis and demand accountability. Not all demonstrations will look the same, but they should all prioritize visibility and the core message: Hands Off!

March . Join thousands across the country on April 5 to march against the Trump-Musk Coup and billionaire takeover. Bring together your community to create a show of strength against this crisis, and be part of a national moment that changes the conversation—and turns the tide.

Rally . Gather your community to rally together on April 5. Create a platform, invite speakers, and build a program designed to highlight the harms of the crisis we face—and what we’ll do to fight back. Rallies are a great way to involve impacted people, compelling speakers, and essential voices from allied communities. We’re building a big tent.

Protest. If you’re in an area where it will be hard to get a crowd together, you can still participate! Either join a larger event in your region, or get some friends together and hold a smaller one. This could look like a gathering at congressional district office, or a banner drop. Visibility is the key component—so make your signs, get your banners, and plan your chants!

*****END OF GRIFTERS’ HOME SCREEN*****