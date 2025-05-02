What creates and sustains a nation? Biblical & historical Scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney & Substack writer Diane L. Gruber discuss this topic, the idiocy that is Washington State voters, how Democrats have successfully divided Americans such that we are afraid to talk to each other, and other topics.

The Left cannot win by persuasion, only by coercion and threats.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 30th. Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our home in Oysterville WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.