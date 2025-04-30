At the end of his April 29th speech in Warren, MI, President Trump briefly danced to “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People.

Ever since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first hundred days, “the first hundred days” of a presidency has become the first test of each president. It’s been assumed that a successful president in the first hundred days gets a lot done and aggregates more power for his entire term. Ronald Reagan accomplished enough in his first 100 days that Big Media actually reported on it.^ Hope. Hope is a precious commodity and Trump 47 has already given Americans a reason to hope again. Without it, human beings give up. After four years watching our economy, our national sovereignty and our precious Bill of Rights being stomped on, We The People wondered “when would they come for me.” Hope has now returned.

TRUMP IS THE 80-20 PRESIDENT

No modern president has done as much as Trump has done in his first hundred days to improve the lives of everyday Americans and to strength America’s sovereignty. To name just a few:

Started dismantling the administrative state (DeepState),

Started bringing jobs back to America,

Started the deportation of Biden’s violent “newcomers,”

Began dismantling the racist DEI and CRT grifting industry,

Improved human rights,

Started turning the economy around after four years of Biden’s inflation,

Began the return of rule of law,

Started a war on drug trafficking, human trafficking and sex trafficking cartels,

Strengthened our foreign alliances,

Began the process of ending discrimination at our universities,

Created an agency to investigate anti-Christian bias,

Strengthened our military,

Started cutting off the flow of grift money to multiple Leftist NGOs, federal agencies and states,

Banned both surgical and chemical castration of children,

Started diverting the money flow away from the climate change hoax,

Returned our civil service to serving Americans instead of themselves,

Started the process of defunding sanctuary states & cities,

Improved the lives of the working class, and now,

He is fighting to make his 2017 tax cuts, which decreased income taxes for about 60% of everyday Americans, permanent.

But, the most important characteristic of the Trump 47 presidency is that he has returned hope to Americans.

The real test of a presidency is how much better off are the people, and how much stronger is our economy, and how much stronger is our national sovereignty, than before. By these measures, Trump’s second term is promising to be the most successful in American history, unless the courts and the Democrats find a way to truncate it.

President Donald J. Trump’s full speech in Warren, Michigan, April 29th.

^Back in the days with Democrats weren’t interested in destroying the country, Reagan (1981-1989) was able to work with Democrats who owned the House (1954 to 1994) to get tax relief for working people and to pass other bills which improved America for Americans.