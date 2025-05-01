Biden flew in TdA thugs in comfort. Trump’s deportation methods are not so comfortable. Here, these thugs are being deported to El Salvador.

No one is safe from the violent thugs Joe Biden imported into America, in violation of his oath of office to uphold all federal laws. No one.

A NIGHT OF TERROR

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on January 21st, a severely injured woman flagged down a passing driver on I-90 near milepost 57 on the Snoqualmie Pass, SE of Seattle. The driver immediately called 911 and transported her to medics and law enforcement personnel stationed nearby. She was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

According to detectives, the 58-year-old woman reported that she had been abducted from her apartment in Burien by three Venezuelan men. The suspects stole $20,000 in gold jewelry, which she had purchased for her business, before forcing her into a vehicle. During the ordeal, the men threatened to kill her and her family and used a power drill to drill into her hand in an attempt to obtain information from her.

The suspects then drove her to Snoqualmie Pass, where they pushed her over a concrete barrier and shot her in the shoulder, leaving her to die in the snow. The woman played dead for 15 minutes before seeking help, according to court records. After fleeing the scene, the men returned to the woman’s apartment and stole her car.

"They used a power drill to drill into (the victim’s) hand to get access to her cell phone and bank accounts," the King County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the arrest report. "They then threatened her by telling her they were going to kill her, kill her family, feed her to the bears and dump her body far away."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers on these two illegal aliens from Venezuela, including one of them with ties to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua,

TWO ARRESTED AFTER NATIONWIDE HUNT

A three-month investigation followed, led by detectives from the Kittitas and King County Sheriff’s Offices, the Lake Oswego (OR) Police Department, and the FBI. The investigation extended across Oregon, Illinois, and Texas. Kevin Daniel Sanabria Ojeda, 24, and Alexander Moises Arnaez-Gutierrez, 25 were separately arrested in April.

Sanabria Ojeda was located in Chicago and arrested while still in possession of the victim’s vehicle. Officers recovered the woman’s gold jewelry in his motel room. "Post Miranda (rights), Sanabria stated that he participated in the kidnapping, vehicle theft, robbery and killing of the ‘lady’ known to investigators as (victim)," the arrest report said.

Arnaez-Gutierrez was arrested last month by Mercer Island Police (near Seattle), during a traffic stop. Both men are currently held on $1 million bail and face charges of first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery. A third suspect has been identified, and his role in the attack remains under investigation.

“This case is a heinous example of the increasingly violent crime we face and need to address more urgently at the local, state, and federal levels,” said Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers. “I’m grateful for the cooperation and tireless work of the King County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the other criminal justice partners who brought about these arrests.”

DIANE’S QUESTION

Every American should feel safe in his/her own home. No one, I mean no one, should be victimized by men who should not have been in the United States in the first place. I have just one question for you, the victim: Did you vote for Biden/Harris and/or Harris/Walz?