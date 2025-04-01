The Fed and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Beast are conspiring to wipe out Americans’ precious Bill of Rights.

Here comes more of the Basel III “Endgame.” Michael S. Barr, member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and vice chair for supervision, delivered an address at Georgetown University on February 20th urging compliance with the global regulatory regime of Basel III, which is currently under discussion in Washington DC, in violation of Trump’s executive order banning Central Bank Digital Currency. Basel III is the third iteration of the Basel Accords, drawn up by the Bank for International Settlements’ Basel Committee in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008.

NOTE: The Great Recession of 2008-2009, a severe economic downturn, stemmed from a combination of factors, primarily a housing bubble fueled by risky mortgage lending, which ultimately collapsed. This was caused by federal lawmakers and the Clinton Administration forcing banks to give mortgages and equity loans (AKA, second, third & fourth mortgages) to borrowers who had absolutely no means of making the mortgage payments. This was a way for banks to steal homes from naive borrowers. I saw this repeatedly in my law practice between, roughly, 2000 & 2011.

Warning of instability in the banking system which was indicated by the March 2023 failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Barr urged his listeners on February 20th to support Basel III, known informally as “Endgame:”

“The Basel III endgame reforms include many changes to how we measure credit, trading, operational, and derivatives risks in light of our experience in the Global Financial Crisis. All major jurisdictions except the United States have finalized rules that would implement these standards for their internationally active banks.

The Federal Reserve played a central role in developing these standards in the many years before my arrival as Vice Chair…. [The Basel III] reforms had broad consensus on the Board [of the Federal Reserve] and the support of the heads of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

When the U.S. provides leadership in international forums like Basel and then follows through, we set a powerful example and establish a standard that other jurisdictions also uphold. Implementing international standards enables U.S. firms to compete on a level playing field across the globe and makes the system safer. When we don’t follow through on our commitments, for whatever reason, concerns about a level playing field rise in other jurisdictions, in an international “race to the bottom” on standards. This harms us all and makes U.S. banks less competitive. And unless the U.S. implements these standards, other jurisdictions will force U.S. banks operating abroad to meet their standards instead.”

What Barr and his colleagues are urging on the American public is to submit to international authorities in the name of a “level playing field” and avoiding international chaos. These things, of course, are convenient for bankers, whose profession has always thrived in environments where sovereign jurisdictions are limited in their ability to control and regulate banks. A world of truly independent nations able to unilaterally put the brakes on international bankers and financiers would constitute, in Barr’s scaremongering cadences, is an “international race to the bottom.” Left unmentioned is that the “bottom” alluded to is, in fact, the baseline condition of maintaining absolute national sovereignty for nations, including the United States of America.

AMERICA LOSES SOVEREIGNTY TO GLOBAL OVERLORDS

If Basel III is indeed implemented by the Federal Reserve and the American banking system sometime this year, it will constitute a gigantic step toward the final surrender of our national financial independence to an international authority, in this case, to the BIS beast in Basel. The BIS covets the authority to set reserve, capitalization, and transparency standards for all American banks. Once it has achieved that goal, it will move on to tokenization of the dollar and ultimately toward imposing a single global currency, and all in the name of stability and a global “level playing field.”

“Tokenization” refers to the process of converting a real-world asset, such as your car and your home, into a digital token on a blockchain. Don’t ask me to explain how a physical object can be “tokenized;” but, for almost 200 years now, creative Marxists have been scheming to turn all human beings into serfs in their Orwellian world. With “tokenization” you will no longer have control over “your” assets: can’t buy or sell without your overlords’ permission, for example. Your overlords will also determine if, when and how you utilize “your” assets. Want to drive “your” car to the grocery store? Ha! Not without permission.

Incidentally, the context of Barr’s speech was his stepping down from his role at the Fed preemptively, because he knew that President Donald J. Trump would put the American people first, not Globalist interests. Barr told the Council on Foreign Relations that the decision to step down was his alone, but that he did not want to be a source of controversy that might distract the Fed from continuing to carry out its mission of outlawing cash.

The fact that this episode in domestic finance and politics should be of such absorbing interest to the Council on Foreign Relations is further witness, if any were needed, that the CFR is deeply involved in all issues, domestic or foreign, relating to the subversion of America and its subordination to the architects of globalism.