Bank For International Settlements, AKA Bank For Internationalist Scheming, and the Basel III “Endgame.”

During recent testimony before the Senate Finance Committee, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by two different senators about Basel III’s “Endgame.” For the uninitiated, Basel III refers to the third iteration of the so-called Basel Accords, a framework of banking regulations imposed on central banks and their national banking systems by the Basel Committee of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). “Endgame” is a nickname for the final version of these requirements, developed after years of negotiations and planning following the Great Recession of 2007-2008 which was caused by American politicians.^

One of the most contentious provisions of Endgame is its very high requirements for bank capitalization — meaning the amount of bank assets in the form of shares (not reserves). Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) broached the issue of Basel III and Endgame, asking Powell whether he supported the measure. Powell’s typically bland response, read between the lines, is instructive. He told Rounds:

“We remain committed to completing Basel 3 Endgame. We think it’s good for US banks. It’s good for our economy that there be a global standard beneath which foreign banks can’t fall. And that was one of the big ideas behind the whole Basel Committee approach. So, where it sits now is, we await leadership arriving at the [Office of the Comptroller of the Currency] and at the FDIC, and that seems to be happening. And when that happens, we’re going to sit down with them and work our way through to a Basel 3 Endgame proposal. I think we can do this reasonably quickly. One that is compliant — consistent — with the Basel requirements and also consistent with what other large jurisdictions are doing. I’m optimistic that we can do that fairly quickly, and we’re committed to doing that.”

POWELL IS WORKING FOR GLOBALISTS, NOT AMERICANS

Notice Powell’s slip of the tongue with his imprudent use of the word “compliant,” before quickly correcting himself. But compliance is the name of the game with the Basel Accords, and has been since the first version was issued back in the 1970s. These accords are all about establishing the precedent that banks worldwide, including central banks, must be subordinate to a global authority. THE GLOBAL AUTHORITY IS the ever-changing monstrosity known as the Bank for International Settlements. Unbeknownst to most Americans, this “central bankers’ central bank” has been quietly consolidating power over international banking and finance since the 1930s. In 2003 it adopted the Special Drawing Right (SDR) of the International Monetary Fund as its unit of accountancy, and is leading the move toward “tokenization” of central bank assets (as mentioned in my first article, linked below) and toward the adoption of a global currency.

It is clear that Powell and his many enablers within the DC Swamp intend to push forward with Endgame. As usual, perceived short-term and nebulous “economic interests” will be the priority, while long-term interests of sovereignty, the US Constitution and our precious Bill of Rights will get short shrift. More than short shrift. They will be obliterated.

^The Great Recession of 2008-2009, a severe economic downturn, stemmed from a combination of factors, primarily a housing bubble fueled by risky mortgage lending, which ultimately collapsed. This was caused by federal lawmakers and the Clinton Administration forcing banks to give mortgages and equity loans (AKA, second, third & fourth mortgages) to borrowers who had absolutely no means of making the mortgage payments. This was a way for banks to steal homes from naive borrowers. I saw this repeatedly in my law practice between, roughly, 2000 & 2011.