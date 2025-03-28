Fulfilling yet another campaign promise and with little fanfare, on January 23rd, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order banning the establishment of a central bank digital currency, in a move long supported by Congressional Republicans. This prohibited "the establishment, issuance, circulation, and use of a CBDC within the jurisdiction of the United States.”

Central bank digital currency, when fully implemented (The CBDC technology would have been completed by the end of 2026 and Biden & Harris both planned to implement it.), would have outlawed cash and installed programmable digital currency completely controlled by our overlords in Washington DC. SEE ARTICLE BELOW

THE GLOBALISTS HAVE NOT MISSED A BEAT

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), also called the Bank for Internationalist Scheming, has been hard at work, via its “Innovation Hub,” to create a workable Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). They see no need to adhere to Trump’s ban. The most significant initiative within this tyranny is Project Agorá, launched in 2024, which seeks to create an arrangement for central banks to tokenize their assets as a prelude to launching a full-fledged, worldwide CBDC controlled by Global Overlords. Tokenization refers to the process of converting a real-world asset, such as your car and your home, into a digital token on a blockchain. Don’t ask me to explain how a physical object can be “tokenized;” but, for almost 200 years now, creative Marxists have been scheming to turn all human beings into serfs in their Orwellian world. With “tokenization” you will no longer have control over “your” assets: can’t buy or sell without your overlords’ permission, for example. Your overlords will also determine if, when and how you utilize “your” assets. Want to drive “your” car to the grocery store? Ha! Not without permission.

CHANGING TERMINOLOGY TO TRICK AMERICANS

Disgustingly, in spite of President Trump’s recent directive prohibiting CBDCs in the United States, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, in a speech to the Atlantic Council just days after Trump’s EO banning CBDC, assured his listeners that, despite the ban on CBDCs, the Federal Reserve will continue to participate in Project Agorá and to work toward tokenization of the Fed’s assets. Waller indicated that “tokenization” of ALL assets is now the goal, and that (presumably owing to negative publicity), “we have completely stopped using this word [CBDC], this nomenclature as you put it.”

Note well: Tokenization involves the same blockchain technology as CBDCs, and the outcome would be very similar. Globalized and digitized assets will be subject to the control of the BIS and the corrupt United Nations. CBDCs, it would appear, are yesterday’s news, reflecting the versatile ability of central bankers to anticipate and change the names for their planned tyranny to fool We The People.

REPEAT AFTER ME: Tokenization is the same as Central Bank Digital Currency. Central Bank Digital Currency is the same as tokenization. Both are programmed by and completely controlled by overlords, whether they are America’s federal overlords or Global overlords. SEE THE DEFINITION OF “TOKENIZATION” IN THE FOOTNOTES BELOW.^

Another important ongoing BIS project is Project Nexus, a scheme to create a worldwide system of instant payments, which will come with a price: total compliance with all international sanctions and BIS-issued banking regulations, such as those contained in the Basel III Accords which will be discussed in my next article. This project, which recently demonstrated proof of concept with Project Mandala (which is also linked to the aforementioned Project Agorá), using several central banks in Asia as guinea pigs, is the top current developmental priority at the BIS, because it will create a new global system of international payments (replacing money wires and other such transfers). This will allow us serfs to purchase instantly across international boundaries. At the same time, though, countries found out of compliance with BIS and UN mandates will be hamstrung once global trade and finance becomes dependent on this Globalist-controlled system.*

^Tokenization converts assets like real estate, commodities, art, or even intellectual property into digital tokens that can be traded on a blockchain. Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) involves representing ownership rights of physical or intangible assets as digital tokens on a blockchain, enabling fractional ownership, increased liquidity, easier trading, complete loss of privacy for owners (the federal government will have records of ALL your assets) and complete loss of control for the owners.