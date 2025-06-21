The haters are at it again! They were not able to spoil the White House’s June 14th celebration of America, except for murdering a Salt Lake City man with dark skin. So, now they are organizing to ruin our annual 4th of July observance of when our founding fathers declared our independence from Britain.

Does anyone at “No Kings” headquarters know how to use a keyboard? Check out the flyer above. These are NOT typos. The obvious errors of simple, often-used words suggests that 1) people who grew up in foreign countries wrote this flyer and 2) semi-illiterate Americans who went to Blue States’ public schools “proofread” it.

How many errors did you find? Send me your answer in the comments section.

