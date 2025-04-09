A month ago my niece and I were talking. Ana told me her friend, Joanne, who is that very rare Democrat who is not a screaming hater, had never heard of Antifa. I told her Joanne was lying to her. There is no way that someone who spent the last 18 years in Oregon, an educated, aware woman (RN), could honestly say she had never heard of Antifa. This gang of domestic terrorists was birthed in Portland, Salem & Eugene, in 2007, and has been terrorizing neighborhoods on and off for 18 years. Indeed, the discussion between Ana & Joanne occurred just after an Antifa thug used Molotov cocktails to torch Tesla vehicles in a Salem, Oregon dealership.

Antifa paired up with Black Lives Matter thugs a decade ago and they have owned the streets in downtown Portland, Eugene and other blue cities in Oregon ever since. In 2020, Democrat politicians, Democrat voters and various overpaid bureaucrats cheered on five months of BLM/Antifa rioting. That is why my husband and I no longer live in the Portland Area and have not been back since we left over four years ago.

Coincidently, several days after my discussion with Ana, I met with my new doctor. A year and a half ago, he moved from Iowa to the Oregon Coast and currently resides about 40 miles from where Ana & Joanne live. He knew who Antifa is. Yep! Joanne was lying to Ana.

Joanne also insisted that hundreds of police died in DC on January 6, 2021, and that no Trumpsters died. Ana gave up! What is the point of reasoning with Liberals? They reside in a world Normal Americans will never understand.

Share

JOANNE MAY BE LYING, BUT MANY DEMS REALLY ARE AS CLUELESS AS THEY SEEM

I am making fun of Joanne because she just can’t be as uninformed and unaware as she insists she is. But . . . maybe she really is. Maybe she gets, literally, all her “news” from sources who cover for and lie about the modern-day version of the KKK, that is, Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and who pedal false narratives to make Democrats look better and to make Republicans look worse.

Normal Americans, when interacting with everyday Democrats, are perpetually put in a position of pondering: “Is he/she lying, or is he/she really THAT clueless?” Too often they are that clueless. Since the November 5th landslide for Trump and for Republican politicians all over the United States, there are writers, faux reporters, social media hacks and boring “influencers” who are feeding the most absurd lies to their readers and followers. Democrats are so devoid of thinking skills they believe anything that feeds into their cherished notions of “Republicans bad” and “Democrats good.”

I thought my readers might enjoy some of these gaslighting gems which are currently being fed to Democrats. Some of the street thugs and screamers which fill our TV screens and podcasts are being paid. But, many are not. They actually believe the propaganda, however absurd.

FROM THE “WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S” PARTY

Trump voters are experiencing buyers remorse. Trump does not have a mandate. The election was not a total repudiation of the Democratic Party. Trump did not win the popular vote. Democrats shouldn’t move to the right to win elections. Harris ran an excellent campaign. Harris’s debate with Trump was the best debate performance of a presidential candidate ever, and her speeches were pitch perfect, according to a long time Democrat hack. “Biden may have weighed Harris down a bit, but his decision to step down was gracious and selfless.” [This BS was written by a Clinton Era Democrat.] “The Democratic Party should use this inflection point to shift ground — from being the party of well-off college graduates, big corporations, ‘never-Trumpers’ like Dick Cheney, and vacuous ‘centrism’ — to an anti-establishment party ready to shake up the system on behalf of the vast majority of Americans. This is and should be The Lesson of the 2024 election.” [Too little, way too late, written by a long time Democrat hack.] The Social Security crisis was caused by Trump. It is not running out of money, according a Democrat gaslighter. [For decades, Social Security trustees have been warning that it is running out of money. Currently, 2033 is the year they expect to cut benefits for all recipients by 21 percent.]

This, of course, is just a sampling of fantasies politicians and political hacks feed their followers. This is why most of those screaming in the streets cannot explain why they are there, as demonstrated by these interviews of protesters at the Soros-funded “Hand’s Off” street demonstrations on Saturday.