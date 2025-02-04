As we enjoy watching Democrat politicians’ hysterics, how are Democrat voters dealing with the change from an America Last to an America First administration? Some are still loss in the fantasyland created by the Democrat Party and Big Media.
We recently started shopping at a different grocery store in this little beach community because their eggs are about 50% cheaper. Yesterday, as I was choosing which two tomatoes to buy, a stranger^ walked over to me and stood on the other side of the vegetable rack. He pointed at the tomatoes and said “You need to buy many of these because today is the last day you can get them.” I was intrigued so I said nothing, waiting for his next remark.
He then pointed at the pile of avocados next to the tomatoes and said “you won’t be able to get any more avocados, either.” By then I knew who his twisted Democrat mind was blaming for something that had not happened yet. I asked “why?” He said “Trump . . . .” I interrupted him with my own assessment of food prices: “I suppose you were just fine when Biden’s inflation raised food prices 20, 30, 40 percent over the last four years. Did you complain about food prices then?”
He stood there with a dumb look on his face, as I pushed my cart away and told him to stay away from me, that he was dangerous. Two ladies at the end of the row heard what he had said and agreed with me. Ha!
^He appeared to be about age 80.
Our basic problem is that there are millions of these morons. They watch their utterly insane MSM "news", they believe absolutely everything they hear there, they know of absolutely nothing else, and they believe themselves superior. Consequently they blindly obey a political party full of psychopaths and criminals. We are then told that we must compromise with these folks and find common ground. The reality is that one does not compromise or find common ground with an idiot, or worse yet a sheep in human form. THE HERD: A warning against false hope: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/the-herd
Yeah, WELL PLAYED!
I have a distant neighbor (she is actually very nice) who I wasn't sure whose side she was on in the 2016 election--when she told me she thought "Trump was dangerous", I told her "As happy that I was that Trump won the 2016 election, I was ECSTATIC that Hillary LOST!" Then I walked away.