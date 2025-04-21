Before she started screaming profanities at Trump, Dexter pretended “I don’t swear.”

Sit down, the shock may knock you over: Yet another Democrat has prioritized criminals from other nations over law-abiding Americans. Shortly after Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) returned from El Salvador where he kicked off his first campaign event for the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination, Oregon’s freshman congresswoman, Maxine Dexter, announced that she, too, was headed for El Salvador. If this keeps up, all the elected Democrat senators and congresspeople will eventually be kissing the feet of yet another criminal.

Maxine Dexter (D-OR), whose only claim to fame was her “we have to f**k Trump” speech in Washington DC on February 11th, announced she would travel to El Salvador to “personally demand” the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported illegal alien member of the terrorist gang MS-13 who has been creditibly accused of human trafficking other illegals between Tennessee and Maryland. “Personally demand” that the President Nayib Bukele do what he clearly stated in the Oval Office he would not do! Ha! I do enjoy the chutzpah! As soon as a Democrat is elected, he/she develops an inexplicable & grandiose notion of their own importance. Will she bang on Bukele’s door, demanding to meet with him? So amusing!

DEXTER: “No One Is Safe In Trump’s America”

Dexter’s press release on Friday proved she has learned all the Leftist terminology to convince America’s Useful Idiots that Garcia is a victim, not a victimizer. Dripping with sanctimonious outrage, she claimed his deportation is a “constitutional crisis” and a “government-funded kidnapping.” She wails that Garcia, a “legal US resident,” had, despite at least two immigration hearings, his “due process rights ripped away” and is now languishing in a Salvadoran prison in his homeland.

Garcia was deported in March after the Trump Administration identified him as a MS-13 gang member, a designation backed by a 2019 Maryland police report, by two judges who ruled that he is a MS-13 gang member, and a Department of Homeland Security investigation that flagged him for potential human trafficking in 2022.

Court documents reveal Garcia was stopped in Tennessee with eight people crammed in his car, all suspiciously claiming the same address and carrying no luggage. He played dumb with officers, pretending he couldn’t speak English. [He has lived in the USA since 2011, when he snuck across the border at age 16.] And then there’s the two 2021 protective orders filed by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, who accused him of physical abuse and documented bruises he inflicted. This is Congresswoman Dexter’s “family man.”

Dexter’s video statement on “X” is a masterclass in Democrat delusion. She claims Trump’s actions are an “assault on the rule of law” and warns that “no one is safe in Trump’s America.” Then, once she has landed in El Salvador, why doesn’t Dexter stay there and claim residency?

In November, Dexter won the open seat for the congressional district which includes Oregon’s biggest cesspool, Portland, a dying city, where the streets have been ruled by domestic terrorists for a decade, Democrats have owned this seat since 1955. Senator Ron Wyden held it between 1981-1996. Dexter’s dark win, however, does come with a silver lining: she beat Seattle’s Pramila Jayapal’s sister in the Democrat primary last May. Congress could not survive two Jayapals screaming their nonsensical hatred during House hearings.

IS THERE A WAY WE CAN DEPORT DEXTER AND VAN HOLLEN?