About 70 AMAC members showed up for the truncated outdoor event, bringing potluck.

After an internet mob of losers on Reddit discovered that elderly Americans would likely be listening to speeches which had not been pre-approved by Democrats, the clubhouse where the event was scheduled to take place received thirteen threatening phone calls within 24 hours. As a result, the facility backed out. That, however, did not cancel the event. The brave promoters moved it to an empty Shari’s Restaurant (now closed due to Bidenomics) parking lot two blocks away. About 70 AMAC members and friends showed up to listen to the speakers and enjoy potluck. They were joined by several pedestrians who happened by. The event did, however, have to be shortened from five to three speakers because there were no chairs available. Senior citizens are not afraid of domestic terrorists, but many can’t stand for three hours!

Americans who live in Red jurisdictions have no idea of the stressful and oppressive existence in Blue jurisdictions. Even Democrats live with subconscious fear. There is a persistent need to “look behind your back,” both literally and figuratively. When you are out & about you worry about being shot, knifed, beaten, carjacked, or worse, by both domestic terrorists and “normal” criminals, both of whom, more or less own the streets. [Domestic terrorists like to target elderly Americans because we are more likely to love America.] In addition, you have trained yourself to self-censor everything you say and write before someone else hears or sees it, especially if you are a straight, white Christian or Conservative. One never knows when haters will attack you online or call the police on you or whine to HR, costing you your job or your license to practice your profession, showing up at your home or your workplace, or worse.

AMAC PROMOTES DIALOGUE

Association of Mature American Citizens is a 2.3 million member strong nationwide organization which was created in 2007 to help senior citizens. The local AMAC representatives had originally scheduled the event with five speakers^ to take place Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the King City Clubhouse in King City, Oregon. King City, west of Portland, is a community that incorporated in 1966 for homeowners over age 55. Lucky for them, they are situated in Washington County where the sheriff won’t tolerate street thugs.* Ten or so domestic terrorists showed up across the street to shout obscenities and hold incoherent signs. Two sheriff’s deputies kept them away from the event.

“This was supposed to be an open, civil event promoting unity, civic dialogue, and the free exchange of ideas that is a core American value,” said Marly Hornik, CEO of United Sovereign Americans who was sending a speaker to the event. “Instead, it was sabotaged by cowards hiding behind anonymous social media posts and phone threats—people who fear others’ ideas and seek to impose tyranny under the guise of tolerance.” [Hornik is mistaken: Only AMAC members and invited friends were allowed to attend. The event was not open to the public at large.]

“We cherish open-minded exchange of ideas,” added Hornik. “In fact, we publicly invite those who opposed this event to a respectful and public debate. If they truly believe in America, they should be willing to discuss issues, not hide behind threats and slander.”

Undeterred, organizers moved the event to a nearby outdoor venue, the parking lot of a closed Shari’s Restaurant. The forum brought together about 70 patriotic Americans, regardless of party affiliation, to discuss civil rights, lawful elections, and rebuilding national trust to listen to three speakers and enjoy potluck.

These peaceful, God-loving and America-loving Americans came to freely share thoughts and ideas to support sensible legislation, fiscal responsibility, and accountability at all levels of government. The Democrat Party no longer has the Ku Klux Klan to terrorize Americans, so they created and funded hundreds of groups who hate America and hate the US Constitution as the terrorism arm of the DNC, such as BLM, Antifa, Hamas, Women’s March, Tesla Terror, Resist, Inc., to name just a few of the more hateful.

TERRORISM CREATES FEAR

Local domestic terrorists found out that these speakers were likely to provide facts for the elderly audience which The Left had not pre-approved. Left Wing Extremists and haters hang out on Reddit because their lives are so devoid of meaning, looking for Americans to terrorize, to put them in fear of exercising their First Amendment Rights to speak and to listen. Here is one of the messages from these online terrorists:

“King City, cheek to jowl with Tigard and a spit away from Beaverton, is gonna be host to some chuckleheads tied up with Christian nationalists, the Heritage Foundation (aka Project 2025), and other alt right weirdos to start discussing strategies here in Washington County. Our area doesn’t need folks like this attacking our community by spreading hateful rhetoric that they’re trying to turn into hateful action. As we can all see, hateful action is all to common in our government right now. Much of it seems frustratingly outside of our hands at a time when it feels necessary to resist. Well, now they’re in our neighborhoods and it’s time to RESIST.

If you feel the same, let’s turn up and give them exactly the warm welcome they deserve! Come protest; make signs supporting your values; empower yourself and your neighbors by showing up for us all! In order to maintain a tolerant society, the society must be intolerant of intolerance. Please call the clubhouse directly and tell them this is wrong! 503-XXX-XXXX.” NOTE: Diane removed the phone number.

Only 75 RSVP’d for this event, all elderly. This writer is flabbergasted that these unemployable losers are so full of hate that they target this tiny, tiny event for senior citizens. At what point will they bust into your home to stop you from discussing American history with your grandkids? These haters believe only THEY are entitled to exercise First Amendment Rights. They are so stupid they don’t realize that, eventually, the overlords they promote will come for them, too.

*Portland and the county it is situated in, Multnomah County, let domestic terrorist do whatever they want. BLM & Antifa have owned the streets there since at least 2014.