Remember Joe Biden’s Blood Red Dictator speech in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia on September 2, 2022? He shouted, accused, lied, threatened, claimed democracy was under assault. Of course it was. Demented Biden’s handlers were in the process of destroying voting rights, the Bill of Rights and much of the US Constitution which had kept us free for over 200 years. However, he claimed: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” That speech was over two month before Trump announced that he would run for president in 2024.

As I listened to Biden’s speech again, I marvel at the hate that dripped from his lips. There was such a contrast between President Trump’s uplifting, hopeful speech two nights ago and Biden’s September 2, 2022 harangue. Shortly after that speech I wrote the following article. This may explain how hatred, Democrats and Big Media created the divisions we have in America today.

HOW REPUBLICANS BECOME SEMI-FASCISTS: A FIFTY-YEAR PROCESS

Way before the 2016 presidential election, Republican voters, Republican politicians and all Conservative-leaning Americans had LONG been trash-talked by the Mainstream Media, Democrats and Liberals. This mis-characterization was subtle before Bush beat Gore in the 2000 presidential election.

In the 1970s, 80s, 90s, selective use of adjectives and adverbs hinted at the bias. An outspoken person would be called loud, angry, aggressive, pushy if he/she was Republican. If the same person were a Democrat, he/she would be referred to as passionate, motivated, inspiring, gregarious. This is the beginning of “othering” people, much like in Nazi Germany. The goal is to slowly convince enough people that these “others” are bad, evil and are harming everyone else. If enough people believe this, they won’t object when the government starts treating the “others” in an abusive manner.

As far back as the 1996 Clinton-Dole presidential race, this American noticed the way Big Media used & abused the words “compassionate,” and “selfish.” The Democrat candidate was called “compassionate” because he wanted to take more money away from earners and give it to Big Government. The Republican candidate was called “selfish” because he thought earners knew better how to spend their own money.

Insidiously, this image of Republicans and Conservatives was seared into the minds of Americans by Media repetition and Media lies. If something is repeated often enough it “becomes” fact in the minds of many. Some Conservatives & Republicans even buy into this false image of themselves.

MYOPIA IS A CONDITION THAT MOST LIBERALS SUFFER FROM

Democrats/Liberals do not believe that everyone is a complex, multi-dimensional human being, regardless his/her political ideas. They are so myopic they make HUGE over-simplifications about people. For example, they assume every gay man, lesbian and transgendered person buys into Liberal ideology. WRONG! Like heterosexuals, these people have their own independent perspectives influenced by their journey through life, AS WE ALL DO.

Democrats/Liberals can’t tolerate when a black American doesn’t parrot Woke/Liberal ideology. According to Liberals, all blacks MUST be Democrats because the Democrat Party has done SO much for blacks. WRONG and WRONG!* Blacks are just as multi-dimensional as any other person. With lies and false promises the Democrat Party has kept blacks under their thumbs and on the welfare plantation FOR DECADES.

CRITICIZING PRESIDENT OBAMA WAS RACIST

Americans of all political persuasions were called “racist” for simply questioning the wisdom of some of Obama’s policies. To protect America’s first “black”** president, Big Media & Democrats were ever ready to scream “racist” at anyone who questioned, for example, Obamacare, the “Cash For Clunkers” program that destroyed the used car market in 2009, or DACA.

REPUBLICANS BECAME NAZIS IN 2016

By 2016, the stage had been set to demonize Americans who did not vote for Queen Hillary. Hillary voters felt free to mercilessly harass co-workers who voted for Trump, and supervisors wouldn’t intervene. The Oregon State Bar threatened to disbar attorneys who openly supported President Trump’s policies.*** Every student knew he would get an “A” grade if he bashed Trump on his term paper. Trump supporters kept quiet in class, knowing the teacher and/or fellow students would call them names.

Seemingly overnight Republicans, Conservatives and ANYONE who voted for Trump or supported his America-First policies transformed into “Nazis.” Beginning November 8, 2016, Big Media began a nonstop diatribe against Trump voters and anyone perceived as supporting Trump’s policies.

IN 2022 REPUBLICANS TRANSFORMED INTO SEMI-FASCISTS

At a private Democrat donor event in Bethesda, MD, on August 25, 2022, Biden took this decades long Democrat/Media mischaracterization and name-calling to the next level:

"What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism," Biden said.

"The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security,” Biden continued. "They’re a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy."

So, anyone who opposes Biden’s America-Last policies is a Semi-Fascist? How long will it be before the Biden Regime starts jailing Americans who speak out against his policies? Oh, I forgot. They already ARE.

* The Republican Party not only freed the slaves; it continued to fight for civil rights for blacks. For a century, 1860s to 1960s, Republicans had little luck with civil rights legislation because Southern Democrats owned the US Senate. For decades, virtually every black voter was a registered Republican; therefore, the Democrat machines in the Southern States had two reasons to block black Americans from voting: racism & partisanship.

The GOP was FINALLY successful in passing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voters Rights Act of 1965. By that time many of the steadfast racists (Democrats) in the House & Senate had died or retired. However, the REAL miracle was the fact that an avowed racist, President Lyndon Johnson , actually signed both acts. He declared: “I'll have them niggers voting Democratic for the next two hundred years.”

** Barack Hussein Obama’s mother was “white” American and his father was a “black” Kenyan.