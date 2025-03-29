Of the 677 federal judges, according to Senator Chuck Schumer, 235 of these are progressive, activists judges which Biden appointed. These activist judges didn’t take over the federal judiciary by accident. The Left has been scheming, cheating and conniving since the 1960s to take over every states’ judiciary and the federal judiciary so that all laws would be interpreted by Leftists, Marxists and America-Last judges. We The People have been suffering from their success for some time now. Courts in all the Blue States, as well as the federal courts, are populated with 90% Leftist activist judges. It took Trump’s arrival on the political stage almost a decade ago for these judges to drop their masks of neutrality and expose their hateful agendas.

Of the 15 US district judges in Washington DC, at least five are foreign born. In addition, Washington State wants to hire foreign nationals, both legals and illegals, as police officers. Chip, chip, chip. The concept, reality and benefits of American citizenship are being stomped into the ground.

