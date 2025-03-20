Muslim police officers are especially troubling. Their religion teaches them that all non-Muslims are inferior and that Muslims are free to abuse them in any way they see fit.

The Democrats who own this state were not happy with just giving illegal aliens the right to vote and the right to carry firearms, which they did during last year’s Legislative Session (SEE ARTICLE BELOW). And they aren’t happy with just decertifying ELECTED sheriffs (SEE ARTICLE BELOW). Now, via SB 5068, they want to hire foreign nationals, legals & illegals, as police officers, POLICING AMERICANS. The House is holding a hearing on Thursday, March 20th. You can leave a comment for your reps and a “Hell No” don’t you dare vote for this bill by clicking here.

Before you watch this short video, which explains very clearly Democrats’ reasoning for hiring foreigners as POLICE OFFICERS in Washington State, allow me to point out an accept of human nature. Hitler recognized that police in Germany would be reluctant to arrest their Jewish neighbors, et al, and put them in cattle cars headed to the concentration camps. It is harder to abuse someone you know than someone you don’t know. That is human nature. So, Hitler transferred the Munich policemen to Berlin and the Berlin policemen to Heidelberg and so on. This technique in policing was quite effective in achieving the Fuhrer’s goals, was it not?