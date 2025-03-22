Judges are the last line of defense for the Deep State to continue grifting off Americans’ labors and to continue their power by deciding which corrupt NGO gets OUR tax dollars.

Activist judges didn’t take over the federal judiciary by accident. The Left has been scheming, cheating and conniving since the 1960s to take over state and federal judgeships. We The People have been suffering from their success for some time now. The courts in all the Blue States, as well as the federal judges are 90% Leftist activists. It took Trump’s arrival on the political stage for judges to drop their masks of neutrality and expose their Marxist agendas.

