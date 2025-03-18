President Andrew Jackson, the first “people’s” president because the first six presidents had been born into wealth (He was born into poverty: his father died before he was born and his mother died when he was age 14.), did not like the Supreme Court’s 1832 ruling in Worchester v Georgia. Allegedly this prompted him to remark: "John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it." With this remark Jackson, expressed his disdain for the Supreme Court's authority and his determination to pursue his own agenda. Although Biden was not so honest, he, too, in his quest for the youth vote, ignored multiple court rulings pertaining to forgiveness of student loans.

The America of 1832 was not in the precarious position the America of 2025 finds itself: Close to bankruptcy, being ruled by corrupt bureaucrats who have more power than our elected officials, weak military, 21 million foreign invaders who were imported by the previous administration, immigrant crime killing Americans like we have never seen before, emboldened foreign & domestic terrorists allowed to control the streets & campuses, . . . to name just a few problems we did not have in 1832. HINT: Karl Marx published The Communist Manifesto in 1848 from which Progressives took their lead and started implementing it in the federal government during Democrat Woodrow Wilson’s administration (1913-1921).

As my friend, History Professor Steve Putney, pointed out during our podcast last week: “Who would arrest him (President Trump)? It would be a federal marshal that would have to arrest him and they answer to the president. They don’t answer to the courts.” We urged President Trump to ignore the rulings from federal trial judges as they do not have the constitutional authority to micromanage presidential decisions.

TRIAL JUDGES ARE NOT ELECTED

“We are living in a budding judicial tyranny. If the Supreme Court does not step in, it will, in fact, be a judicial tyranny.” Constitutional Scholar and Author Mark Levin, March 16th.

To prevent our elected president from enacting his agenda, 126 lawsuits have been filed against the Trump Administration, so far. Some were filed by Far Left organizations and some have been filed by Democrat State Attorney Generals. The hatred toward Trump & Americans who put him in office is so pathological, and he is stopping some of the tax dollars that have grifted into their Left pockets for decades, we can expect lawsuits throughout his presidency. In the case mentioned below, the ACLU was representing five men who are members of the prison gang, Tren de Aragua, who Biden imported into America, and who had deportation orders from federal immigrant judges. The ACLU was claiming these animals had “rights” to stay in America and continue their criminal enterprise:

"You shall inform your clients (the Trump Administration) of this immediately any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States," Boasberg said during a hearing on Saturday. "However that's accomplished, turning around the plane, or not embarking anyone on the plane. … This is something that you need to make sure is complied with immediately."

However, since the two planes had already taken off and were in international waters when this Democrat judge made his ruling, the planes continued to their destination in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador.

TRUMP’S TEAM STANDS UP TO ROGUE JUDGES

After an activist federal judge pressed the Trump Administration to provide evidence by 5PM yesterday, March 17th, about whether the White House had violated the court’s order in deporting foreign nationals who belong to cartels which had been designated as national security risks and terrorists, Border Czar Tom Homan said that flights would continue regardless. “We’re not stopping,” he said. “I don’t care what the judges think.”

Yesterday, it became apparent that Trump’s Justice Department shares Homan’s view of our judicial system. The Department Of Justice filed papers telling the judge they would not appear in court, that the Trump Administration would not provide any further information about the deportation flights, and that the court should vacate the hearing.

On Sunday night, Trump told reporters that a federal judge in California who ordered the administration to rehire thousands of fired probationary workers was “putting himself in the position of the president of the United States, who was elected by close to 80 million votes.”

In early February, Vice President JD Vance declared that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”

You are winning, Mr. Trump, and the American people support you! Ignore the Globalists and the America-Last Cult which has owned the courts for way too long! Keep going! We The People support you!