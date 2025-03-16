The Biden Regime used your tax dollars to, not only import tens of thousands of extremely violent prison gang members, but to house, feed and fly them to the towns of their choice. That is how Tren de Aragua terrorists arrived in their neighborhoods, and found, tortured and murdered Laken Riley (Georgia) and Jocelyn Nungaray (Texas). They don’t just kill, they usually take hours torturing their victims first.^

Trump signed a presidential order, designating Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization, clearing a path for immigration officials to start rounding up its members for removal. The notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, the brutal MS-13 organization, and half a dozen Mexican cartels have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the State Department. The announcement, dated February 6th, prohibits Americans from providing “material support or resources” to the organizations, and allows the US to deport those involved in the gangs.

The American people did not elect US District judge James Boasberg as president, yet he is making presidential decisions expressly given only to the president of the United States by the US Constitution.

This Obama-appointed federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump on Saturday from invoking the Alien Enemies Act, which he is authorized to do, to swiftly deport vicious Venezuelan gang members without a hearing. Boasberg is so fond of these animals that he ordered any flights carrying them to turn around, and to halt all removals after Commander in Chief Trump approved this presidential action invoking this law, aimed at targeting Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua.

Boasberg, the chief judge in the District of Columbia, said he heard that “flights are actively departing. Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States however that is accomplished.”

The temporary ruling will put a 14-day restraining order on use of this wartime act, which the Trump Administration hopes to use to deport any migrant it identifies as a gang member without following normal criminal and immigration channels, which can take months. A new hearing has been scheduled for Friday.

Boasberg’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Democracy Forward, both anti-Law & Order organizations, challenging the removal of five Venezuelan men. An emergency hearing was held Saturday morning. At it the judge barred the removal of these five criminals named in the legal challenge, which the Trump Administration has already appealed.

The Alien Enemies Act has only been used three times before in American history, all during wartime. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the last president to do so following the attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base, dragging the US into World War II. The act was used by the Democrat’s administration to justify internment camps for people of Japanese, German and Italian descent.

Trump’s proclamation’s language contends the gang is effectively at war with the United States and Venezuelan nationals are now “liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies.”

“Over the years, Venezuelan national and local authorities have ceded ever-greater control over their territories to transnational criminal organizations, including TdA,” the Trump Team’s statement reads. “The result is a hybrid criminal state that is perpetrating an invasion of a predatory incursion into the United States, and which poses a substantial danger to the United States.”

Tren de Aragua’s origins can be traced back to a Venezuelan prison. The violent gang’s members are said to have blended in with the millions of Venezuelans who exited the South American nation Biden’s tenure. Trump has highlighted the gang’s horrific crimes as one reason America needs tighter borders.

The White House said 300 people in US custody have been identified as members of the gang, and could soon be deported to El Salvador.

