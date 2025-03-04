AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
Trump's HUD Secretary Protects Homeownership: Terminating Obama Housing Rule
Building America's Golden Age
2 hrs ago
•
Diane L. Gruber
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
Trump's HUD Secretary Protects Homeownership: Terminating Obama Housing Rule
Master Thieves Stole the Constitution
March 3, 2025 by J.B. Shurk
Published on Edwin’s Newsletter #1
•
13 hrs ago
The Red Fascist Globalist Assault on the Caucasian Race and Western Civilization
We must protect the values of Western Civilization.
Published on The Mad Philosopher's Substack
•
16 hrs ago
The Screams Of A Dying Grifting Machine
Building America's Golden Age
21 hrs ago
•
Diane L. Gruber
11
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
The Screams Of A Dying Grifting Machine
2
Jim Jordan is All-in On The Intensity of DOGE Cuts
Sen Patty Murray is BIG MAD about DOGE
Published on Jim Jordan Report
•
Mar 3
Texas Roundup: ICE Arrests 118 Of The Worst Of The Worst
Building America's Golden Age
Mar 2
•
Diane L. Gruber
22
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
Texas Roundup: ICE Arrests 118 Of The Worst Of The Worst
6
Patel, Bongino At FBI: Can They Root Out The Partisan Corruption And Abuse Of Patriots?
Building America's Golden Age
Mar 2
•
Diane L. Gruber
16
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
Patel, Bongino At FBI: Can They Root Out The Partisan Corruption And Abuse Of Patriots?
5
Outrage over ICE raids? "I don't care. I love it".
Those calling illegal immigrants "pillars of our community" are deluded anti-US advocates.
Published on ForeignLocal
•
Mar 2
THIS Is Why Trump Wants Biden's Newcomers Deported
Triple Murder In North Carolina
Mar 1
•
Diane L. Gruber
27
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
THIS Is Why Trump Wants Biden's Newcomers Deported
10
The Zelenskky Implosion
Finally, finally, policy matters more than politeness
Published on Jupplandia
•
Mar 1
Elon Musk Exposes the “Biggest Scam Ever”
“I thought it would be bad, but I did not think it would be as bad as this.”
Published on Vigilant Daily
•
Mar 1
February 2025
DOGE: Drain State Swamps!
End Democrat and RINO Tyranny
Published on Act for America
•
Feb 28
