AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Home
Podcast
Notes
Leaderboard
Trump's HUD Secretary Protects Homeownership: Terminating Obama Housing Rule
Building America's Golden Age
  
Diane L. Gruber
Master Thieves Stole the Constitution
March 3, 2025 by J.B. Shurk
Published on Edwin’s Newsletter #1  
The Red Fascist Globalist Assault on the Caucasian Race and Western Civilization
We must protect the values of Western Civilization.
Published on The Mad Philosopher's Substack  
The Screams Of A Dying Grifting Machine
Building America's Golden Age
  
Diane L. Gruber
2
Jim Jordan is All-in On The Intensity of DOGE Cuts
Sen Patty Murray is BIG MAD about DOGE
Published on Jim Jordan Report  
Texas Roundup: ICE Arrests 118 Of The Worst Of The Worst
Building America's Golden Age
  
Diane L. Gruber
6
Patel, Bongino At FBI: Can They Root Out The Partisan Corruption And Abuse Of Patriots?
Building America's Golden Age
  
Diane L. Gruber
5
Outrage over ICE raids? "I don't care. I love it".
Those calling illegal immigrants "pillars of our community" are deluded anti-US advocates.
Published on ForeignLocal  
THIS Is Why Trump Wants Biden's Newcomers Deported
Triple Murder In North Carolina
  
Diane L. Gruber
10
The Zelenskky Implosion
Finally, finally, policy matters more than politeness
Published on Jupplandia  
Elon Musk Exposes the “Biggest Scam Ever”
“I thought it would be bad, but I did not think it would be as bad as this.”
Published on Vigilant Daily  

February 2025

DOGE: Drain State Swamps!
End Democrat and RINO Tyranny
Published on Act for America  
© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture