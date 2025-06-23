Six foot, three, 200+ pound Senator Alex Padilla was charging at five foot, seven, 128 pound Secretary Kristi Noem and was just feet from her when her Secret Service detail, ALL of whom were much shorter and smaller than Padilla, stopped him. Padilla knew there would be many cameras in the room and he knew she was carefully guarded. In the photo above, notice the camera & mic in his face as he fights Secret Service. Noem had just started her brief press conference on June 11th and she took questions at the end. He knew he could ask his questions during the Q&A session.

Padilla did not want to ask questions of her, he wanted a photo op. THAT is why he did not wear his identifying congressional pin. And, THAT is why he stiffed his obligations to his congressional baseball team and flew to Los Angeles instead of playing in their annual charity game. By the way, Republicans not only won, they trounced the Democrats. Padilla was briefly detained and let go, at which time he rushed outside to waiting cameras and whined about his treatment “as a Democrat senator” because Dems are used to breaking the rules with impunity. Several days later he fought back fake tears on the floor of the US Senate as recounted his staged performance.

Share

Absent New Ideas, Democrats Perform

In order to stand out among the twelve candidates for New York City mayor, Brad Lander came up with a scheme: The New York City Comptroller, instead of performing his “public servant” duties, waited outside courtrooms in a Lower Manhattan immigration court for, literally, weeks until he had his chance to perform for the cameras. On June 17th Lander linked arms with an illegal alien as law enforcement was escorting him down the hallway. He repeatedly refused to let go as agents attempted to pull him away. He was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer. He was released a few hours later and he rushed to waiting microphones where he claimed he was merely performing his duties as a public servant to ensure that illegal aliens are treated properly. Ha! Notice all the cameras:

Four Dems Came Up With The Idea First

Absent any ideas to improve life for Americans, Padilla and Lander were following the lead of four Democrats in New Jersey. No one had heard of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka until May 9th, when he forced his way into the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark. He was running for New Jersey governor and was at the back of the pack, until he got himself arrested (for trespassing) in front of cameras. New Jersey Representatives Rob Menendez, LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman accompanied Baraka in storming the federal facility.

While Baraka’s charges were dropped in time for him to rush to the microphones that day, Representative McIver’s were not. Videos of the incident reveal she repeatedly assaulted federal officers as she was pushing her way into the facility. She is the one in the red jacket and Mayor Baraka is the black man in the black baseball hat who is shown getting through the gate. In June a grand jury issued a three-count indictment charging the Democrat congresswoman with "forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers" at the federal facility.

Keep an eye out. There will be others who get themselves arrested so they can virtue-signal their love of illegal aliens. This American believes they will get more attention if they are caught on camera helping an American, perhaps an ICE agent or a truck driver or a naive pedestrian, who is getting beat up by anti-ICE street thugs.

^Independent incumbent Eric Adams, Democratic primary candidates: Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani, Brad Lander, Adrienne Adams, Scott Stringer, Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie, Michael Blake, Whitney Tilson, Independent candidate Jim Walden, Republican Curtis Sliwa