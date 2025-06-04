This American has been scratching her head for five years now, but now I am completely mind boggled. The recent “discovery” that Joe Biden was making few, if any, of the horrifically damaging decisions coming out of the White House, and the announcement of his prostate cancer has left me extremely confused: What, oh what, was the Democrat Machine thinking when they chose Senator Kamala Harris as Biden’s vice presidential running mate? With his brain shrinking, with his cancer growing, they knew he may not outlive his term.

There were numerous DEI applicants to choose from. The Democrat Party is full of “black” female politicians. [On March 15, 2020, knowing the DNC had already rigged the primary in his favor, Demented Biden vowed he would only choose a “black” woman as his vice president.] Why didn’t they choose one who had a chance of being elected president at the end of her vice presidency? Why did they choose an octoroon woman who descended from slave owners, who was so inarticulate, who had no accomplishments, who was so unlikeable? Had they chosen a more competent DEI hire, they could have “25th” Biden* and slipped her into the presidency in early 2024, right after Robert Hur announced that Biden’s brain was so far gone that he could not be prosecuted for stealing classified documents.

The Democrat Machine should have known they could not drag Biden across the finish line on November 5th. Harris’ chances of being elected president would have increased dramatically had Biden been thrown away in early 2024. Could a different DEI VP have beat Trump? Who knows? Did they choose not to “25th” Biden because Harris was a wildcard? Although she is a Marxist who hates America, she does have a mind of her own. Did the Democrat Machine fear that they could not control her, that she would not do as she was told, that she would not continue the Globalist takeover started by President Clinton, accelerated by President Obama and almost completed by Biden’s handlers?

To me, this is the biggest political mystery since “was Oswald working alone?” Instead of becoming the president, Harris became the poster child for the failure of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Grift Industry.

IF DIANE KNEW BIDEN HAD DEMENTIA, DEMOCRAT OPERATIVES KNEW, TOO

In May 2019, when I was writing for Medium, I made the following prediction: “Should Uncle Joe win, he will not be running for re-election. Long before the 2024 election his staff will probably be keeping him out of the public eye to hide his deteriorating mental capacity. His staff will only trot him out during his brief lucid moments.”

Did I have a crystal ball? Nope! Do I have a sixth sense? Nope! Have I had special medical training? Nope! I merely have eyes, ears and a functioning brain. Period!

Dementia is not curable. It is not reversible. The only “mystery” is how fast the patient’s brain will deteriorate and how soon he will die. Some patients die within a few months of diagnosis. My father lasted for 15 years between the time relatives noticed something was wrong (second stage of dementia) and when he passed away.

In order that the Extreme Left could make presidential decisions and sign presidential documents, the Democrat Machine rigged the 2020 election by 1) breaking their own rules to prevent other primary candidates from getting the nomination and 2) breaking the law in all swing states and blue states, to put a dementia patient in the White House. At that point, they did not know how long they would be able to hide his dementia from the public nor whether Biden would live out his term. As Joe Biden grew ever weaker, the DC Swamp grew stronger. The Machine was so pleased with all their successes in weakening America, and increasing their power, that they crossed their fingers, held their collective breath, and tried to trick voters a second time. The word “chutzpah” is too mild a word to describe what the Democrat Machine did to America and Americans. BUT, they couldn’t put Biden in the basement again!

WHEN DID THE DEMOCRAT MACHINE LEARN OF BIDEN’S CANCER?

Based upon what numerous oncologists have said: It is highly likely that Biden’s prostate cancer was diagnosed some years ago and, like his dementia, it was hidden from the American people. Was he receiving androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and/or radiation and/or surgery during his many long weekends at the beach house he bought with a big pay off from the Chinese Communist Party? Why did he have large bruises on the back of his hand from time to time? Is that where Dr. O’Connor, his long time friend & personal (not government) physician, inserted IVs? Then, despite treatments, it metastasized to his bones which can happen even though the patient is receiving treatment. As details of his dementia cover up was finally being exposed, Biden’s family issued the cancer announcement as a diversion, saying he was JUST diagnosed! Cow mature!

In the long run, the Democrat Machine’s errors benefitted America and Americans. Without their mis-calculations, we may not now have Trump 47 to repair the damage.

*25 th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (Section 4 pertains to Biden’s dementia):

Section 1. In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.

Section 2. Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

Section 3. Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.