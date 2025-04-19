“When the Nazis came for the communists,

I kept quiet; I wasn't a communist.

When they came for the trade unionists, I kept quiet;

I wasn't a trade unionist.

When they locked up the Social Democrats, I kept quiet;

I wasn't a social democrat.

When they locked up the Jews, I kept quiet;

I wasn't a Jew.

When they came for me, there was no one left to protest”

No doubt every American has heard a version of this poem, originally written in German by Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller (1894-1982) in post-war Germany, 1946. This is the direct English translation. Was Pastor Niemoller worried about Communists? Probably not. But, Adolf Hitler had long hated Communists because he considered communism as a major enemy of Germany. By the end of the war Pastor Niemoller saw clearly that singling out one group for abuse eventually snowballs until no one is safe and everyone fears that he, too, could become a target of government persecution. And, indeed, the Hitler Regime did “turn on its own” when it was politically expedient, much like Democrats are now turning on Tesla owners & drivers who are, by and large, Democrats.

“OTHERING” AMERICANS FOR ABUSE

This poem is a powerful statement about government “othering” people, singling them out as “the problem” and abusing them. Worse yet, the leaders, such as Joe Biden, convince the populace that these “others” are the cause of society’s problems. That, in turn, causes people to turn on these “others.” We saw a great deal of such abuse during the Biden Regime. They twisted laws into pretzels in order to persecute the “others.” They labeled as “problems” parents who complained at school board meetings, pro-life Christians praying in front of abortion clinics, Trump supporters, faux white supremacists, gunowners, Americans who refused to take The Jab, just to name the most obvious. During the Biden Regime I worried “they would come for me” because I am related to a person who was in DC on January 6, 2021. I used the following as my email “signature:”

Diane L. Gruber, Free American

-They came for parents, I wasn't a parent so I said nothing.

-​They came for anti-vaxxers, I wasn't an anti-vaxxers so I said nothing.​

​-​They came for Trump supporters, I wasn't a Trump supporter so I said nothing.

-Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak up for me.

BTW, I have been a Trump supporter since six months into his first term. But, you get my point here. Now, under Trump 47, I am no longer afraid of the White House. That said, I do have good reason to fear Democrats. No, I don’t drive a Tesla; but, I do refuse to hide my support for the man I consider the best president in my lifetime, including Ronald Reagan. THAT makes me a target of the haters who are egged on by Democrat politicians, from Senator Schumer to Congresswoman Crockett, from online losers spewing their hatred to the person who recently came on my property to steal my Trump yard sign in this Purple County.