Washington State AG Brown, Trump adviser Stephen Miller and Adams County ELECTED Sheriff Dale Wagner.

Washington State’s Democrat Attorney General, Nick Brown, a rabid Trump hater, may have bitten off more than he can chew. He recently announced a lawsuit against Adams County, who is being represented by America First Legal, founded by Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller. The complaint alleges the sheriff's office is “illegally” working with federal officials on immigration enforcement. According to the lawsuit filed in Spokane Superior Court (What? Spokane is not in Adams County!), the Adams County Sheriff's Office is arresting illegal aliens who have committed crimes in Washington State and is holding them for ICE who has detainers on these individuals.

And, horror of horrors, according to the lawsuit Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are questioning these individuals and giving information to federal officials. Well, duh! Double duh! That is part of arresting Americans. Why are foreign nationals so special? Last March the previous governor annointed illegals to be super citizens who did not have to pay Social Security taxes, that’s why, and started a hotline wherein illegals can complain to the State if an American says something they don’t like. Police will then visit that American at home to “have a talk with him/her.”

AG Brown says these practices violate the state's Keep Washington Working Act which is a fancy name for “keeping criminal illegals in the state, committing crimes, hurting Americans and sucking up tax dollars.” This act, passed in 2019, prohibits local law enforcement from assisting federal officials in enforcing federal immigration law. Brown says the lawsuit is calling on the sheriff's office to obey state law, and demands the sheriff violate federal law.

This lawsuit is part of the Democrats’ broader push in the state to 1) diminish the authority of elected sheriffs SEE ARTICLES BELOW, and 2) attract & keep as many foreign nationals as possible because they vote Democrat AND create more Congressional Districts which gives the state more Democrat congresspeople. [Illegals are forced to register to vote when they get their drivers’ licenses and car tags.]

ADAMS COUNTY SHERIFF DALE WAGNER’S RESPONSE:

As Sheriff of Adams County, my top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our residents. The recent lawsuit filed by the Washington State Attorney General against the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is a disappointing attempt to hinder our ability to uphold public safety.

Our deputies take an oath to protect our communities from criminal activity, regardless of where it originates. The claim that we are engaging in “illegal federal immigration enforcement” misrepresents the reality of law enforcement in Adams County. We do not enforce federal immigration law, but we also will not turn a blind eye to criminal activity—no matter who commits it.

The state’s restrictions attempt to tie the hands of law enforcement, making it harder to cooperate with federal agencies that help keep dangerous individuals off our streets. Public safety should never be a political issue, yet this lawsuit prioritizes ideology over the safety of our communities.

We will continue to do our jobs with integrity, ensuring that Adams County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. I stand by my deputies and our commitment to enforcing the law fairly and responsibly.

We are Grateful for America First Legal.

Sheriff Dale Wagner, Adams County Sheriff’s Office

America First Legal is a non-profit founded by Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump.