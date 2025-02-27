Incoming AG Nick Brown stands behind outgoing AG & governor-elect Bob Ferguson on 11/7/24 as they announced their plans to sue, sue, sue Trump 47.

Washington State has wasted little time in going to court to try to block Trump’s plans to create America’s golden age. Like his predecessor, Bob Ferguson, the new attorney general suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. The Evergreen State is once again at the forefront of the Blue State resistance to President Trump plans to improve America for all Americans, with Attorney General Nick Brown suing to stop Trump's orders on saving billions of taxpayers’ money, ending waste, fraud, abuse & grifting of our tax dollars, birthright citizenship, castrating children and more.

In the five weeks following Trump's inauguration, Brown spearheaded two legal complaints against the Trump Administration and joined three other multi-state lawsuits. Wasting millions of taxpayer dollars, here's the list of the legal challenges Washington State has filed or joined so far.

Challenging Elon Musk

Washington State is part of the unsuccessful and asinine 14-state lawsuit that alleges Trump has granted "virtually unchecked authority" to Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in violation of the Constitution. The White House argued in a court filing that Musk is an adviser to this president (all past presidents have had formal and informal advisers) and "has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that actual layoffs are up to individual agency heads. “Elon Musk, just like everybody else across the federal government, works at the direction of President Trump,” Leavitt said.

Even Judge Tanya Chutkan, a known Trump hater, rejected demands for a restraining order to prevent President Trump and his advisers from investigating the fraud, waster, abuse and grifting that is eating up Americans’ tax dollars and pushing American into bankruptcy.

Freezing Federal Funding

Washington State is part of a coalition of 22 states seeking to block the Trump Administration from withholding billions of dollars flowing from federal taxpayers to states. As this article goes to press, the Blue States have had only partial success in unfreezing funds. For example, roughly $3 Billion in grift to make charging stations for electric vehicles no one wants to buy is on hold indefinitely.

A January 27th memo announced the funding freeze at government agencies and nonprofits. (Why are “nonprofits” getting OUR tax dollars?) A Biden appointed DC judge has so far blocked Trump 47’s attempt to investigate and police how the states are spending and misusing federal funds. No doubt, there is a great deal of waste, fraud, abuse and grifting at the state level, as well, especially in Blue States such as Washington.

On February 13th Washington Governor Bob Ferguson screamed into the microphone at a press conference that $162 million in federal funding for the state was still on hold. According to Ferguson, one-third of the state’s budget comes from federal taxpayers.

Mutilating & Drugging Children

Seattle’s Children’s Hospital has been castrating and drugging children as young as age 12 for some time now, pushing the transgender insanity. Washington, Oregon and Minnesota filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's attempt to cut funding to such hospitals and other institutions. A federal judge in Seattle, a Democrat, temporarily blocked Trump's executive order on February 14th, one day after a Democrat judge in Maryland issued a similar ruling in a different case.

Public Health Research Cuts

Washington is among 22 states (4 swing states & 18 Blue States) suing the National Institutes of Health over the agency's new policy cutting what it will pay for the "indirect cost" of medical research, which can include things like maintaining buildings and lab space. A federal Democrat judge in Maryland blocked the new policy from taking effect.

Birthright Citizenship

The day after Trump's swearing-in, Washington State sued over the president's order to end birthright citizenship. The complaint, which was joined by Arizona, Illinois and Oregon, argued that Trump was trying to bypass the US Constitution to deny citizenship to tens of thousands of unborn children. This, from the very politicians who have long maintained that unborn babies have no rights at all, not even the right to life. A federal judge in Seattle, a Democrat appointed by Obama, temporarily blocked Trump's order from taking effect, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional." A Maryland federal judge, appointed by Biden, put the issue on hold until the US Supreme Court can rule.