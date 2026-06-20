AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
30m

Leave it to Woke Democrats: import broken-world governance, excuse disorder, decriminalize dysfunction, defund consequences, empower the homeless-industrial complex, and then act surprised when the city starts looking like the places people flee. This is not about ordinary immigrants or poor people. It is about values, law, order, sanitation, policing, addiction policy, and whether civilization has the guts to defend itself. Portland still has food, scenery, architecture, and neighborhoods worth saving. But normal visitors are not blind. They see the needles, tents, filth, and public madness. Restore order or watch the city become a warning label.

Reply
Share
kathy's avatar
kathy
30m

The Democrats are ENABLING these cities to become shitholes. Free needles, no drug enforcement, allowing homeless to camp everywhere and shit in the street, etc.

They must DESTROY a city/country before they can impose Socialism. No prosperous country accepts socialism until conditions are so bad that people are desperate.

It's all part of the Democrat Socialism Plan.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture