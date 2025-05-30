Shortly after this 82-year-old bigot was arrested for a hate crime, I wrote this article. The investigating officers established probable cause for a hate crime arrest under RCW 9A.36.080, and she was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for hate crime and assault. Liberals are bullies, especially women. That was on full display when bullies denied both the 2016 & 2024 presidential elections and took to the streets screaming. They are also incredibly arrogant, breaking the law and common sense to push their hysterical demands. Democrat politicians, bureaucrats and the media protect these bigots. Below is just one case in point:

KAMALA’S BIGOT IS PROTECTED

This hate crime happened on November 4, 2024, the day before Candidate Donald Trump won a decisive victory over Candidate Kamala Harris. To date, both the City of Edmonds (a suburb of Seattle) and the media have not released the name of this bigot. Having lived in Blue jurisdictions most of my adult life, I guarantee you, had a WHITE Trump supporter committed the exact same crime against “of color” Harris supporters, Biden supporter or Clinton supporter, her name would be splashed all over TV, print media and social media FOR WEEKS. She would need to move to a hidden location due to death threats.

Likely, since this bigot’s confession was caught on a police body cam, SEE BELOW, she has already copped a plea to a much lesser charge by now. This hate crime is a Class C Felony but, I am willing to bet the prosecutor allowed her to plead down to a lower level Misdemeanor, paying a small fine.

WHO LET THIS LIB OUT OF THE ASYLUM?

If you listen to this bigot you will notice that she believes she is entitled to slug, yes I said slug, two women “of color” in their faces, apparently knowing that one is a retired police officer. Why? They were waving Trump signs on a busy street corner in Edmonds, just north of Seattle, the day before the election. THAT can’t be tolerated, as she explained to police officers.

She was arrested and charged with a hate crime because she is white and the two women she slugged are "of color." I have long opposed the concept of hate crimes because all violent crimes entail hate, regardless the race of either party. That said, this woman deserves to be charged with a hate crime. She admitted that she objected to these women's open support of Trump BECAUSE they are "of color." Just when you think Liberal lunacy has reached its peak, a Lib proves yet again that they have no boundaries.

Listen carefully to her reasoning as she calmly explains how people “of color” are ignorant. She knows Trump will be jailing them and she is trying to save them from their own stupidity. Ha! She has been so thoroughly brainwashed by Democrats’ and Big Media’ fear mongering and lies, she has lost touch with reality. THIS is what sane Americans in Blue Jurisdictions must deal with daily, at work, at social gatherings, with neighbors, with relatives, and with strangers.

This is a typical Liberal woman. Granted, most Libs don’t hit Trump supporters, they just scream at them and find a backdoor way to censor them. Although I have never lived in the Seattle Area, I recognize this type of woman. They populate the Portland Area from which we escaped in 2020.

ENJOY THE LUNACY: