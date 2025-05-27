Had Antifa been successful in blowing up the huge propane tank next to the ICE Detention Center, this is what the explosion may have looked like.

For those of you who worry that DOGE may have defunded Antifa, take heart. They are still getting money from Democrats, and they are still active in Seattle. These homegrown domestic terrorists attacked a group of praying Christians on Saturday. This peaceful, unarmed group was violently attacked by Antifa and other far-Left terrorists. Masked goons screamed in their faces, hurled objects, shoved, punched, and tried to drive these parents and kids out of a public park with brute force. The only thing standing between peaceful families and this Democrat mob was a line of Seattle Police Officers, those that remain after massive defunding and firings for refusals to be Jabbed, that is.

DEMOCRATS’ APPROVAL EMBOLDENS ANTIFA

One police officer was injured by Antifa and 23 of these terrorists were arrested; however, the Seattle mayor blamed the praying Christians for the violence commented by his supporters. In his two-page statement SEE LINK BELOW, Mayor Bruce Harrell condemned Mayday USA's rally (the Christians) and claimed violence only broke out because “anarchists infiltrated” the event. “Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood,” Harrell said.

What a gaslighting jackass! Only Useful Idiots swallow his bile. Antifa terrorist ARE “anarchists,” and they came to the park to terrorize Christians. Period. My readers may remember that Seattle’s previous mayor, Jenny Durkan, was so happy to see a 4-5 block area of inner city Seattle taken over by armed Antifa and BLM terrorists that she called 2020 “the summer of love.” She did not care that TWO black teenagers were murdered by these terrorists who pretend to be fighting for the rights of blacks. Seattle’s Democrat voters are so full of hate toward their neighbors they keep voting for politicians who promote this kind of violence.

HEAD ANTIFA THUG TRIED TO SLAUGHTER HUNDREDS OF ILLEGAL ALIENS

Wearing all black, most faces hidden behind masks, Antifa terrorists carry clubs, acid, brass knuckles, knives and other objects, intent on hurting anyone in their path. [In March 2017, this writer was at a Trump rally in a Portland burb where these terrorists showed up. Police were so concerned for our safety (we had a parade permit) that they cut our event short.] And, in the Seattle area, they carry guns. On July 14, 2019, the fourth largest ICE Detention Center in the USA, just south of Seattle, was the scene of an attempted slaughter of hundreds of detainees and staff. Big Media looked the other way, ignoring the firebomber’s manifesto. Medium fired me for writing about this incident.

Antifa’s head thug, Willem Van Spronsen, a legal immigrant from Holland, brought a rifle and Molotov cocktails to the Tacoma Detention Center, which houses up to 1,575 illegal aliens, hoping to blow up the huge propane tank that sat next to the building’s outside wall. Had the tank exploded hundreds would have burned to death. A staff member at the ICE facility saw Van Spronsen in the wee hours of that Sunday morning and called police. They arrived at 4AM to find one car fully engulfed in flames. Officers called out to the terrorist, who refused to surrender. They opened fire. Van Spronsen was declared dead at the scene.

BLOOD BATH AVERTED

“Mr. Van Spronsen also attempted and failed to ignite a commercial-sized propane tank attached to the center,” said Shawn Fallah, the resident agent at the ICE facility, which opened in 2005. “This could have resulted in the mass murder of staff and detainees housed at the facility,” he said. “These are the kinds of incidents that keep you up at night.”

This attack came as thousands of people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome planned to protest at ICE facilities nationwide that day, abstentively because law enforcement started deporting criminal illegal aliens.

“PUGET SOUND ANARCHISTS” PRAISED THEIR FIRE BOMBER

Van Spronsen was a member of Puget Sound Anarchists, the local Antifa gang. Van Spronsen was apparently trying to follow their motto: “we are the fire that will melt ICE.” They came close to “melting” those they pretend to be helping, foreign nationals who are residing in America illegally.

Van Spronsen is praised as a hero and martyr on their website:

“Will Van Spronsen was a long-time anarchist, anti-fascist and a kind, loving person. Here in Olympia some of us remember him as a skilled tarp structure builder from the Occupy encampment in 2011. Others remember him from the protests outside the NWDC last summer where he was accused of lunging at a cop and wrapping his arms around the officer’s neck and shoulders, as the officer was trying to arrest a 17-year-old protester. The very next day when he was released from jail he came right back to the encampment outside the center to support the other protesters. He is also remembered as a patient and thoughtful listener who was always willing to hear people out.”

NOT YOUR TYPICAL ANTIFA THUG

Van Spronsen lived on Vashon Island, in the San Juan Straits. This island has a mean household income 50% higher than the mean for the entire State of Washington. The mean value of houses on the island was $661,661 in 2019 when this event took place. Van Spronsen was a unique domestic terrorist in that he was 69 years of age. Most Antifa thugs are misfits in their teens, 20s & 30s who can’t hold down jobs, let alone reside in a well-heeled neighborhood.

This Tacoma terrorist firebombing happened the morning after Vice President Mike Pence visited migrant detention centers in Texas to check on conditions at these facilities. More than 700 open-borders protests were planned in hundreds of cities around the country, including at the Tacoma center.

In June 2019, an Antifa mob severely injured a journalist who was covering their violence in Portland, Oregon. The Portland mayor told police not to investigate this attempted murder even though there were numerous videos and many of the attackers are known on sight to police.

OREGON’S & WASHINGTON’S MAJOR CITIES ARE DYING DUE TO ANTIFA, BLM VIOLENCE:

Portland, Oregon, 150 miles south of Seattle, Washington, gave birth to Antifa in 2007. They call themselves “Rose City Antifa.” They may be hiding their faces, but they are not hiding their terrorist and criminal activities, as you can see by their website. Indeed, they even sell merchandise advertising that they are in violation of both state and federal RICO statutes. Democrats own Oregon and Washington so the hapless residents can’t expect district attorneys nor the state attorneys general to file RICO charges against Antifa. However, this American is hoping US AG Bondi’s DOJ will finally shut down this organized and well-funded domestic terrorist organization using federal The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. This federal law was enacted in 1970 to target organized criminal activity and racketeering. It aims to disrupt and dismantle criminal enterprises by enhancing penalties for racketeering and creating new avenues for prosecution and civil remedies.