Housing & Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner has done what Trump 45’s HUD secretary did (Dr. Ben Carson) and the Biden Regime reversed. Are you dizzy, yet? Turner has killed the local zoning killing, property tax stealing, homeownership killing AFFH.

HUD said it will terminate Biden’s 2021 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, “cutting costly red tape imposed on localities and returning decision-making power to local and state governments,” in a February 26th statement. “The Biden-era AFFH rule was, in effect, a ‘zoning tax,’ which fueled an increase in the cost and a decrease in the supply of affordable housing due to restrictions on local land,” the HUD stated.

With the AFFH rule terminated again, localities will “no longer be required to complete onerous paperwork and drain their budgets to comply with the extreme and restrictive demands made up by the federal government,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said. “This action also returns decisions on zoning, home building, transportation, and more to local leaders,” he said.

“Local and state governments understand the needs of their communities much better than bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. Terminating this rule restores trust in local communities and property owners, while protecting America’s suburbs and neighborhood integrity,” Turner said.

“[The AFFH rule was] designed to give unelected, anonymous bureaucrats in Washington the power to pick and choose who your new next-door neighbor will be,” Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) wrote in a 2016 op-ed.

THE OBAMA, BIDEN PLANS TO KILL THE AMERICAN DREAM

I have been following the Globalists’ progress toward putting you and I into shoeboxes owned by our federal overlords for six years now. Following is the article I wrote in October 2022 which explains how they were doing it:

A house with flowers, trees & a lawn in front, and a deck & room for kids to play in back, will soon be a thing of the past. Biden/Harris are working to take away yet another choice from Americans, to ensure the next generation will be living elbow to elbow with little privacy and few options. “Experts,” politicians and bureaucrats claim multifamily zoning is key to combating climate change (a scam), racial injustice (all races will be equally miserable) and the nation’s growing affordable housing problem, a problem which was created by GOVERNMENTS and is intentionally being exacerbated by Biden/Harris. This administration wants us out of our homes AND out of our vehicles.

KILLING THE SUBURBS

According to the 2020 Census, 55% of Americans live in the suburbs. Taking their marching orders from the World Economic Forum (AKA Globalists/Marxists), the federal government is in the process of herding these 180Million+ people into the inner cities. The Obama/Biden Administration put in place a process of transforming the suburbs into crime-ridden, over-populated slums by removing their tax base and wiping out residents’ voting rights. Their tax bases will be given to the adjacent “Big Cities*” and their land will be annexed to these cities WITHOUT A VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE.

This plan outlaws single-family housing, and was being implemented in many burbs on the east coast until Trump 45’s HUD Secretary Carson belatedly stopped it in 2020. Biden was so eager to wipe out middle-class suburbs that he resumed the process his first day in the Oval Office.**

Obama and his bureaucrat bullies were accomplishing this ruin via a rule, NOT a law passed by congress after public debate. That rule is called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, or AFFH for short. There is nothing FAIR about this, and housing FOR ALL will deteriorate so much within a generation or two as to be unrecognizable by today’s standards.

AFFH takes away decision-making from local communities for such things as zoning, housing, water & sewer, streets, roads & sidewalks, garbage pickup, parks & recreation, and gives it to the Federal government. Federal bureaucrats will then turn most of this power over to the adjacent Big Cities, with strings attached that will ensure one-party rule indefinitely.

Since virtually all Big Cities have been controlled by Democrats FOR DECADES, Biden’s plan will turn even more money and power over to the same bureaucrats & politicians who turned their cities into the hellholes from which so many flee. Many of their residents flee to the suburbs. It is a top-down approach wherein voting rights and input of local residents would be stripped away.

FORCED COMPLIANCE: ABOLISHING STREETS, DRAGGING AMERICANS OUT OF THEIR CARS

Uncle Joe thought the process of killing ONE MORE CHOICE for Americans was moving TOO SLOWLY. So, the Biden/Harris Administration is accelerating this scheme beyond what the Obama/Biden Administration did. During the 2020 election Biden said he would put Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) in charge because he came up with “The Booker Plan.”

The Booker Plan (it appears that Booker is not currently involved) would deny highway & street funds to suburban areas unless they submit to a racist re-location process, dragging certain people (“brown” & “black”) into these dying burbs by giving them tax dollars as incentives, and forcing long-time suburbanites (“white”) into the inner cities by making life in the burbs intolerable.

If a suburban area is successful in remaining autonomous, with local control, its own tax base and voting rights, its residents will be driving on deteriorating streets and roads. Eventually, the roads will disappear and residents will be forced out of their cars, walking to the nearest public transportation. The Booker Plan would also accomplish another Democrat goal: permanently getting Americans out of their cars. The Ruling Elite will still have their chauffeur-driven Cadillacs, Limos and Lucid Airs ($77,000 to $169,000 electric vehicle), however.

RACE BAITING BEING USED TO KILL THE SUBURBS

As the public slowly becomes aware of this scheme, it will be sold to Americans using the racist lie that suburbanites are all lily white and inner-city residents are all minorities. It will also be sold on the notion that suburbs are only populated by high-income Americans. Wrong and wrong!!!

The average annual household income in the burbs is $55,000. And the gap between household income in Big Cities and the larger suburbs has been narrowing in recent years.

OVER SIXTY PERCENT OF MINORITIES LIVE IN SUBURBS, and all their numbers are rising:

“Blacks” 1990 36% - 2020 54%

“Hispanics” 1990 49% - 2020 61%

“Asians” 1990 53% - 2020 63%

“Whites” 1990 73% - 2020 76%

These Americans CHOSE not to live in the inner city because, typically, cities have worse schools, more crime, more filth, more homelessness and less room to enjoy life.

DON’T WORRY ABOUT THE MILLIONAIRES

If you think the wealthy suburbs where Biden, Obama, Clinton, Pelosi, and other members of the Ruling Elite reside will be destroyed right along with YOUR burb, you have not been paying attention! The suburbs that have multi-million-dollar homes occupied by multi-millionaires will be left untouched because, if they aren’t part of the Ruling Elite, they are protected by the Ruling Elite.

Did you notice how fast pasty white Liberals and the Obamas removed 50 “brown refugees” from their neighborhood, Martha’s Vineyard, last month? Within less than 48 hours after arrival, they were gone! With hypocrisy dripping from their upturned noses, Obama’s neighbors called the military, THE MILITARY, to remove them before the mere presence of Biden’s “newcomers” made this wealthy enclave too “diversified.” Martha’s Vineyard is a sanctuary only for the Ruling Elite. It will not be sullied by Biden’s plans to destroy YOUR suburb.

ACHIEVING CONTROL THROUGH SUBTERFUGE

So, if it isn’t about fair housing, or fairness in general, what is it all about? CONTROL: Herding us into Big Cities where we are easier to control, where we are more dependent upon government, where formerly middle-class Americans, right along with the lower-income, will be stripped of choices, where each person will be suffering under the same confinement, where each person will lose part of his/her humanity.

More & more Federal control and less & less citizens’ control over their own lives is the REAL goal. More & more choices will be denied to Americans as the Ruling Elite gains ever more power. They will still enjoy THEIR suburban lifestyles in mansions behind iron fences, where they don’t have to rub elbows with the serfs they control. THIS is centralized planning exactly like in China, Cuba, and other Communist countries.

Period! Let that sink in!

* Most major cities have been dying for some time due to mis-management and corruption, virtually all of which have been controlled by Democrats for decades. This scheme will not only put more money & power into Democrat hands, it will remove it from the hands of those who have no political agenda. Compared to major cities, suburbs are more likely to be controlled by Republicans, Independents and/or Non-Partisans who have not bought into the Woke agenda and only want what is best for their neighborhoods. Once most of the burbs surrounding Big Cities have been conquered, the Federal government will start destroying small towns, rural communities, farm & ranch lands by annexing them to nearby “small” cities, such as Rapid City, South Dakota, population 74,703.

**Some states run by Democrats have already jumped on board this method of destroying affordable housing. For example, several years ago, Oregon outlawed single family housing in any city, town or burb with more that 10,000 population. Existing houses are grandfathered in, but new construction is prohibited.